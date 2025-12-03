Cone Denim Sells Majority Stake To Artistic Milliners

Pakistan-based Artistic Milliners has acquired a majority stake in Cone Denim from Elevate Textiles, Greensboro, N.C. The resulting multinational company will operate under the Cone Denim name, and Artistic Milliners’ Pakistan operations will continue independently. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026.The combined entity will include Cone Denim’s mills in Mexico and China, as well as Artistic Milliners’ garment facility in Parras, Mexico, and its Star Fades International laundry and development center in Los Angeles. Cone will operate as a standalone portfolio company led by President Steve Maggard.

“We are committed to bringing the full breadth of our expertise to help unlock Cone’s competitive strengths,” said Artistic Milliners’ Murtaza Ahmed and Omer Ahmed in a joint statement.“Cone Denim will preserve its unique identity while continuing to drive its own business strategy. Our goal is to collaborate closely with the Cone Denim team, building on the legacy and achievements of more than 130 years.”

2025 Quarterly Issue IV