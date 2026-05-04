Manufacturing PMI® At 52.7%; April 2026 ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report:Textile Mills Lead Sectors Reporting Growth

TEMPE, Ariz. — May 1, 2026 — Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in April for the fourth consecutive month, say the nation’s supply executives in the latest ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report.

The report was issued today by Susan Spence, MBA, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

“The Manufacturing PMI® registered 52.7 percent in April, the same reading as March. The overall economy continued in expansion for the 18th month in a row. (A Manufacturing PMI® above 47.5 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.) The New Orders Index expanded for the fourth straight month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 54.1 percent, up 0.6 percentage point compared to March’s figure of 53.5 percent. The April reading of the Production Index (53.4 percent) is 1.7 percentage points lower than March’s reading of 55.1 percent. The Prices Index remained in expansion (or ‘increasing’ territory), registering 84.6 percent, a 6.3-percentage point jump from March’s reading of 78.3 percent. In the last three months, the Prices Index has increased 25.6 percentage points to reach its highest level since April 2022 (84.6 percent). The Backlog of Orders Index registered 51.4 percent, down 3 percentage points compared to the 54.4 percent recorded in March. The Employment Index registered 46.4 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from March’s figure of 48.7 percent,” says Spence.

“The Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the fifth month in a row after one month in ‘faster’ territory. The reading of 60.6 percent is up 1.7 percentage points from the 58.9 percent recorded in March; the index has risen in each of the last five months, meaning delivery times are increasingly slowing. (Supplier Deliveries is the only ISM® PMI® Reports index that is inversed; a reading of above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, which is typical as the economy improves and customer demand increases.)

“The Inventories Index registered 49 percent, up 1.9 percentage points compared to March’s reading of 47.1 percent. The Customers’ Inventories Index reading of 39.1 percent is a 1-percentage point decrease compared to March.

“The New Export Orders Index reading of 47.9 percent is 2 percentage points lower than the reading of 49.9 percent registered in March, making it the second month in a row in contraction territory. The Imports Index registered 50.3 percent, 2.3 percentage points lower than March’s reading of 52.6 percent.”

Spence continues, “In April, U.S. manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory, growing at the same pace as the month before. Of the five subindexes that make up the PMI®, the New Orders and Supplier Deliveries indexes indicated faster growth compared to the previous month, the Production Index grew at a slower rate, and the Employment and Inventories indexes remained in contraction.

“In this second month of the Iran War (at the time of data collection), 31 percent of the comments were positive and 69 percent negative, with a positive to negative sentiment ratio of 1 to 2.2. Among comments, the war was mentioned in 47 percent and tariffs in 18 percent. As was the case last month, some panelists referenced both topics within a single comment or in mixed sentiment.

“Two of four demand indicators (the New Orders and Backlog of Orders indexes) remain in expansion, although the Backlog of Orders Index dropped 3 percentage points compared to March. The New Export Orders Index remained in contraction with a 2-percentage point decrease, and the Customers’ Inventories Index remains in ‘too low’ territory, contracting at a slightly faster rate. A ‘too low’ status for the Customers’ Inventories Index is usually considered positive for future production.

“Regarding output, the Production Index is in expansion for the sixth month in a row (although it lost ground compared to March), and the Employment Index decreased by 2.3 percentage points and remains in contraction. Among panelists, 60 percent indicated that managing head counts remains the norm at their companies as opposed to hiring, and of those managing head counts, 34 percent are using layoffs and 43 percent using attrition or not backfilling positions.

“Finally, inputs (defined as supplier deliveries, inventories, prices, and imports) had another month of mixed results. The Supplier Deliveries Index indicated increasingly slowing deliveries, the Inventories Index contracted at a slower rate, and the Prices Index vaulted again — up another 6.3 percentage points to 84.6 percent, from 78.3 percent in March, and the highest reading from April 2022, when it was also at 84.6 percent. The Imports Index lost 2.3 percentage points for a reading of 50.3 percent, compared to 52.6 percent in March.

“Looking at the manufacturing economy, 19 percent of the sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in April, compared to 16 percent in March, and the percentage of manufacturing GDP in strong contraction (defined as a composite PMI® of 45 percent or lower) decreased to 2 percent, compared to 4 percent in March. The share of sector GDP with a PMI® at or below 45 percent is a good metric to gauge overall manufacturing weakness. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; and Chemical Products) expanded in April,” says Spence.

The 13 manufacturing industries reporting growth in April — listed in order — are: Textile Mills; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Plastics & Rubber Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Paper Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Chemical Products; and Furniture & Related Products. The three industries reporting contraction in April are: Wood Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products.

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING

“Demand for manufactured goods is trending higher versus last year; however, geopolitical uncertainty and rising oil and diesel prices continue to weigh on demand. Many customers are exercising caution and remain in a wait-and-watch mode.” [Transportation Equipment]

“Continued tariffs on products utilized in our product lines are being monitored by the business, with the business working to mitigate or limit tariff risk. Geopolitical risk, especially in the Middle East, as it pertains to commodity and energy markets remains a concern and is being monitored by the business. Supply chain risk concerns pertaining to increased cost and transit time for rerouted shipments due to conflict in the Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz and Suez Canal. These conditions are being monitored by the business and rerouting measures have been implemented where possible.” [Transportation Equipment]

“Continuing fluctuation in U.S. tariffs as well as market constraints for certain materials are affecting our current business. U.S. support of AI-related industry is also in flux which is causing some customer and investment hesitancy.” [Computer & Electronic Products]

“All products tied to crude, polyethylene resin or energy (liquified natural gas) have seen multiple increase spikes tied to the Iran crisis and market supply inflation.” [Chemical Products]

“Revenues are very strong. However, price increases are similar to a few years ago with the supply chain crisis. All imports from China are up 15 percent to 25 percent, which is impossible for us to absorb or to fully pass along. Our suppliers in China are telling us that oil is at an all-time high, which is putting huge challenges on their cost structures.” [Chemical Products]

“General uncertainty over the total impact of the U.S.-Iran war. Have not yet started to see the full impact of fuel increases but are aware they are coming.” [Machinery]

“Business levels have been decent this year, in line with the same period last year and improved from the second half of 2025. However, higher cost pressures are impacting margins.” [Fabricated Metal Products]

“Commodity markets remain mixed, with pockets of easing offset by ongoing volatility. Dairy and some soft commodities have cooled, while oils and grain-related inputs remain elevated given biofuel demand and feed costs. Pricing is still sensitive to policy changes, weather and global trade dynamics.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]

“Our business remains strong and stable, but there are a lot of concerns in the geopolitical arena. If the Iran conflict persists, the impact on market pricing and supply continuity could be extreme. Electronics component market remains very volatile (pricing and continuity) based on AI.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]

MANUFACTURING AT A GLANCE April 2026 Index Series

Index Apr Series

Index Mar Percentage Point Change Direction Rate of

Change Trend*

(Months) Manufacturing

PMI® 52.7 52.7 0.0 Growing Same 4 New Orders 54.1 53.5 +0.6 Growing Faster 4 Production 53.4 55.1 -1.7 Growing Slower 6 Employment 46.4 48.7 -2.3 Contracting Faster 31 Supplier

Deliveries 60.6 58.9 +1.7 Slowing Faster 5 Inventories 49.0 47.1 +1.9 Contracting Slower 12 Customers’

Inventories 39.1 40.1 -1.0 Too Low Faster 19 Prices 84.6 78.3 +6.3 Increasing Faster 19 Backlog of

Orders 51.4 54.4 -3.0 Growing Slower 4 New Export

Orders 47.9 49.9 -2.0 Contracting Faster 2 Imports 50.3 52.6 -2.3 Growing Slower 3 OVERALL ECONOMY Growing Same 18 Manufacturing Sector Growing Same 4

ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report data is seasonally adjusted for the New Orders, Production, Employment and Inventories indexes.

*Number of months moving in current direction.

COMMODITIES REPORTED UP/DOWN IN PRICE AND IN SHORT SUPPLY

Commodities Up in Price

Acrylic Products; Adhesives; Aluminum (29); Aluminum Products; Caustic Soda; Chemical Products (2); Cooking Fats and Oils (2); Copper (10); Copper Based Products (5); Corn (2); Corrugated Products; Diesel Fuel (2); Electronic Components (4); Freight (2); Fuel (2); High Density Polyethylene (HDPE); Logistics Services; Memory Components (2); Metal Products; Methanol (2); Nickel Products; Nylon; Oil; Oil Based Products; Packaging; Paint; Paper Products; Petroleum Based Products; Plastic Based Products; Plastics (2); Polyester; Polyethylene Resins; Polyethylene Terephthalate; Polyvinyl Chloride; Resins (3); Solvents; Soybean Products (2); Steel (6); Steel — Carbon; Steel — Hot Rolled (4); Steel — Stainless (3); Steel Products (5); Sulfur Products; Transportation Costs; Tungsten Products (3); and Wire and Cable.

Commodities Down in Price

Natural Gas.

Commodities in Short Supply

Aluminum; Bearing Components (2); Electrical Components (10); Electronic Components (14); Memory (4); Propylene Glycol; and Semiconductors (2).

Note: The number of consecutive months the commodity is listed is indicated after each item.

APRIL 2026 MANUFACTURING INDEX SUMMARIES

Manufacturing PMI ®

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April for the fourth straight month following a 10-month period of contraction, registering 52.7 percent, the same reading as March. Of the five subindexes that directly factor into the Manufacturing PMI®, three (New Orders, Production and Supplier Deliveries) were in expansion territory, the same as in March. The Employment and Inventories indexes stayed in contraction, with Employment in decline compared to March. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; and Chemical Products) expanded in April. A reading above 50 percent indicates that the manufacturing sector is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally contracting.

A Manufacturing PMI® above 47.5 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. Therefore, the April Manufacturing PMI® indicates the overall economy grew for the 18th straight month. “The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the April reading (52.7 percent) corresponds to a 1.8-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis,” says Spence.

THE LAST 12 MONTHS

Month Manufacturing

PMI® Month Manufacturing

PMI® Apr 2026 52.7 Oct 2025 48.8 Mar 2026 52.7 Sep 2025 48.9 Feb 2026 52.4 Aug 2025 48.9 Jan 2026 52.6 Jul 2025 48.4 Dec 2025 47.9 Jun 2025 49.0 Nov 2025 48.0 May 2025 48.6 Average for 12 months – 49.9 High – 52.7 Low – 47.9

New Orders

ISM®‘s New Orders Index expanded in April with a reading of 54.1 percent, an increase of 0.6 percentage point compared to March’s reading of 53.5 percent. “Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; and Chemical Products) reported increased new orders. Demand sentiment was positive, with a 1.6-to-1.0 ratio of positive to negative comments in April. A number of the positive comments noted, however, that customers were ordering to get ahead of price increases,” says Spence. A New Orders Index above 51.9 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Census Bureau’s series on manufacturing orders (in constant 2000 dollars).

The 12 manufacturing industries that reported growth in new orders in April, in order, are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Textile Mills; Plastics & Rubber Products; Transportation Equipment; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; Primary Metals; Machinery; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Fabricated Metal Products; and Chemical Products. The three industries reporting a decline in new orders in April are: Printing & Related Support Activities; Wood Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products.

New Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Apr 2026 31.6 53.2 15.2 +16.4 54.1 Mar 2026 29.1 56.3 14.6 +14.5 53.5 Feb 2026 30.3 56.9 12.8 +17.5 55.8 Jan 2026 31.4 51.0 17.6 +13.8 57.1

Production

The Production Index expanded in April for the sixth month in a row, registering 53.4 percent, a 1.7-percentage point decrease compared to March’s reading of 55.1 percent. “Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; and Chemical Products) reported increased production. For a second month in a row, panelists had a 2-to-1 ratio of positive to negative comments regarding output,” says Spence. An index above 52 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Federal Reserve Board’s Industrial Production figures.

The 11 industries reporting growth in production during the month of April — listed in order — are: Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Textile Mills; Plastics & Rubber Products; Transportation Equipment; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Primary Metals; Machinery; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; Chemical Products; and Fabricated Metal Products. The two industries reporting a decrease in production in April are: Wood Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products.

Production %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Apr 2026 28.3 58.7 13.0 +15.3 53.4 Mar 2026 24.5 62.8 12.7 +11.8 55.1 Feb 2026 25.2 58.8 16.0 +9.2 53.5 Jan 2026 25.7 58.8 15.5 +10.2 55.9

Employment

ISM®‘s Employment Index registered 46.4 percent in April, 2.3 percentage points lower than March’s reading of 48.7 percent. “The index posted its 31st consecutive month of contraction after expanding in September 2023. Since January 2023, the Employment Index has contracted in 39 of 40 months. Of the six big manufacturing industries, three (Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; and Machinery) reported higher levels of employment in April. For every comment on hiring, there was 1.7 on reducing head counts,” says Spence. An Employment Index above 50.3 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data on manufacturing employment.

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, five reported employment growth in April: Printing & Related Support Activities; Transportation Equipment; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; and Machinery. The eight industries reporting a decrease in employment in April, in the following order, are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Textile Mills; Wood Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Plastics & Rubber Products; and Chemical Products.

Employment %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Apr 2026 17.5 62.3 20.2 -2.7 46.4 Mar 2026 14.2 70.8 15.0 -0.8 48.7 Feb 2026 18.8 60.8 20.4 -1.6 48.8 Jan 2026 13.7 68.0 18.3 -4.6 48.1

Supplier Deliveries †

Delivery performance of suppliers to manufacturing organizations was slower in April for the fifth consecutive month after one month of faster deliveries. “The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 60.6 percent, a 1.7-percentage point increase compared to the reading of 58.9 percent reported in March. Of the six big industries, five (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Machinery; Chemical Products; Computer & Electronic Products; and Transportation Equipment) reported slower supplier deliveries” says Spence. A reading below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries, while a reading above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries.

The 14 manufacturing industries reporting slower supplier deliveries in April, in order, are: Textile Mills; Paper Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Machinery; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Chemical Products; Furniture & Related Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; and Transportation Equipment. No industry reported faster deliveries in April.

Supplier

Deliveries %Slower %Same %Faster Net Index Apr 2026 22.6 75.9 1.5 +21.1 60.6 Mar 2026 19.5 78.8 1.7 +17.8 58.9 Feb 2026 14.0 82.2 3.8 +10.2 55.1 Jan 2026 12.7 83.3 4.0 +8.7 54.4

Inventories

The Inventories Index registered 49 percent in April, up 1.9 percentage points compared to the reading of 47.1 percent in March. “Only one (Chemical Products) of the six big industries expanded inventories in April,” says Spence. An Inventories Index greater than 44.5 percent, over time, is generally consistent with expansion in the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) figures on overall manufacturing inventories (in chained 2000 dollars).

Of 18 manufacturing industries, the five reporting higher inventories in April are: Textile Mills; Primary Metals; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; and Chemical Products. The eight industries reporting lower inventories in April — listed in order — are: Wood Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Transportation Equipment; and Machinery.

Inventories %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Apr 2026 14.5 68.3 17.2 -2.7 49.0 Mar 2026 16.7 64.3 19.0 -2.3 47.1 Feb 2026 14.2 71.8 14.0 +0.2 48.8 Jan 2026 14.0 66.4 19.6 -5.6 47.6

Customers’ Inventories †

ISM®‘s Customers’ Inventories Index remained in “too low” territory in April with reading of 39.1 percent, a decrease of 1 percentage point compared to the 40.1 percent reported in March. In the last four months, this index has averaged 39.2 percent, its lowest levels since it averaged 33.1 percent over a 25-month period ending in August 2022. (For more information about the Customers’ Inventories Index, see the “Data and Method of Presentation” section below.)

The only industry to report that customers’ inventories were too high in April was Miscellaneous Manufacturing. The 11 industries reporting customers’ inventories as too low in April, in order, are: Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; Plastics & Rubber Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Furniture & Related Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Machinery; Chemical Products; and Fabricated Metal Products. Six industries reported no change in customers’ inventories in April compared to March.

Customers’

Inventories %

Reporting %Too High %About Right %Too Low Net Index Apr 2026 73 7.6 62.9 29.5 -21.9 39.1 Mar 2026 74 6.9 66.3 26.8 -19.9 40.1 Feb 2026 76 5.7 66.1 28.2 -22.5 38.8 Jan 2026 69 5.5 66.3 28.2 -22.7 38.7

Prices †

The ISM® Prices Index registered 84.6 percent in April, an increase of 6.3 percentage points over its March reading of 78.3 percent, indicating raw materials prices increased for the 19th straight month. The Prices Index has risen 25.6 percentage points in the last three months to hit its highest reading since April 2022 (84.6 percent). All the six largest manufacturing industries — Chemical Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Machinery; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Computer & Electronic Products; and Transportation Equipment, in that order — reported price increases in April. “As was the case in March, the Prices Index reading continues to be driven by (1) increases in steel and aluminum prices that impact the entire value chain, (2) tariffs applied to many imported goods and now (3) increases in petroleum-based products as a result of the Middle East conflict. Higher prices were reported by 70.3 percent of respondents in April, up 10.9 percentage points from March’s 59.4 percent,” says Spence. A Prices Index above 52.8 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index for Intermediate Materials.

In April, the 17 industries that reported paying increased prices for raw materials, in order, are: Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Paper Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Textile Mills; Wood Products; Primary Metals; Furniture & Related Products; Chemical Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Petroleum & Coal Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Machinery; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; and Apparel, Leather & Allied Products. No industries reported paying decreased prices for raw materials in April.

Prices %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Apr 2026 70.3 28.5 1.2 +69.1 84.6 Mar 2026 59.4 37.8 2.8 +56.6 78.3 Feb 2026 45.4 50.2 4.4 +41.0 70.5 Jan 2026 29.0 59.9 11.1 +17.9 59.0

Backlog of Orders †

ISM®‘s Backlog of Orders Index registered 51.4 percent in April, a decrease of 3 percentage points compared to the March reading of 54.4 percent. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, two (Computer & Electronic Products; and Chemical Products) reported expansion in order backlogs in April.

The eight industries reporting higher backlogs in April — listed in order — are: Textile Mills; Fabricated Metal Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Paper Products; Primary Metals; Computer & Electronic Products; and Chemical Products. The five industries reporting lower backlogs in April are: Petroleum & Coal Products; Machinery; Plastics & Rubber Products; Transportation Equipment; and Wood Products.

Backlog of

Orders % Reporting %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Apr 2026 90 22.1 58.6 19.3 +2.8 51.4 Mar 2026 90 24.6 59.6 15.8 +8.8 54.4 Feb 2026 90 26.8 59.5 13.7 +13.1 56.6 Jan 2026 90 22.2 58.8 19.0 +3.2 51.6

New Export Orders †

ISM®‘s New Export Orders Index registered 47.9 percent, down 2 percentage points from March’s reading of 49.9 percent. “Trade and war frictions continue to be a major concern. For every positive comment on exports, there was 1.6 negative comments,” says Spence.

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, the three that reported growth in new export orders in April are: Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Primary Metals; and Computer & Electronic Products. The 10 industries that reported a decrease in new export orders in April — in the following order — are: Wood Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Paper Products; Furniture & Related Products; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Machinery; and Chemical Products.

New Export

Orders %

Reporting %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Apr 2026 75 10.4 75.0 14.6 -4.2 47.9 Mar 2026 74 12.1 75.5 12.4 -0.3 49.9 Feb 2026 74 9.2 82.2 8.6 +0.6 50.3 Jan 2026 73 11.5 77.3 11.2 +0.3 50.2

Imports †

ISM®‘s Imports Index decreased in April to 50.3 percent, a 2.3-percentage point drop compared to March’s reading of 52.6 percent.

The eight industries reporting higher imports in April — in the following order — are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Textile Mills; Transportation Equipment; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; and Machinery. The four industries that reported lower volumes in April are: Paper Products; Wood Products; Furniture & Related Products; and Chemical Products. Six industries reported no change in imports in April compared to March.

Imports %

Reporting %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Apr 2026 85 10.6 79.3 10.1 +0.5 50.3 Mar 2026 87 15.1 75.0 9.9 +5.2 52.6 Feb 2026 87 15.8 78.1 6.1 +9.7 54.9 Jan 2026 85 11.3 77.4 11.3 0.0 50.0

†The Supplier Deliveries, Customers’ Inventories, Prices, Backlog of Orders, New Export Orders, and Imports indexes do not meet the accepted criteria for seasonal adjustments.

Buying Policy

The average commitment lead time for Capital Expenditures in April was 174 days, an increase of four days compared to March. The average lead time in April for Production Materials was 81 days, a decrease of one day compared to March. The average lead time for Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) Supplies was 46 days, an increase of two days compared to March.

Percent Reporting Capital

Expenditures Hand-to-

Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average

Days Apr 2026 15 4 7 13 35 26 174 Mar 2026 17 3 10 12 32 26 170 Feb 2026 18 3 7 14 27 31 179 Jan 2026 18 5 9 10 30 28 172 Percent Reporting Production

Materials Hand-to-

Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average

Days Apr 2026 7 26 25 28 10 4 81 Mar 2026 8 26 27 26 7 6 82 Feb 2026 9 25 26 26 10 4 79 Jan 2026 8 26 26 27 9 4 79

Percent Reporting MRO Supplies Hand-to-

Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average

Days Apr 2026 27 36 18 14 4 1 46 Mar 2026 29 38 15 13 4 1 44 Feb 2026 29 37 18 11 3 2 46 Jan 2026 31 37 15 12 5 0 41

Posted: May 4, 2026

Source: Institute for Supply Management