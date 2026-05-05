Claras Materials LLC Launches To Bridge The Critical Supply Gap In Post-Consumer Textile Recycling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — May 4, 2026 — Claras Materials LLC today announced its formation as a specialized supply chain company focused exclusively on post-consumer textile raw materials. The company is purpose-built to serve the rapidly growing chemical recycling and fiber-to-fiber (T2T) industries, which have struggled to secure consistent, sorted, and processing-ready feedstock at commercial scale.

The global textile recycling industry has made significant advances in chemical recycling technology, yet the sector’s growth has been constrained by a fundamental supply chain gap: the absence of a reliable, optimized stream of post-consumer textile feedstock meeting the purity and volume requirements of modern recycling processes. Claras Materials LLC was founded specifically to solve this problem.

The company’s model begins upstream, with the strategic selection of post-consumer textile supply from global used clothing markets, optimizing for fiber composition before material ever reaches a processing facility. Feedstock is then sorted using near-infrared (NIR) technology, with clean single-fiber bales — including 100% polyester, 100% cotton, 100% wool, Mixed Fiber for Mechanical Reprocessing, and additional fiber categories — prepared and made available to recycling partners worldwide. Hardware removal is performed prior to baling, ensuring material arrives at end-user facilities clean and processing-ready.

Claras Materials LLC is led by Patrick Mullen, an industry veteran with 37 years of experience in textile recycling, with deep expertise in cotton and polyester-cotton blends. Mullen’s decades of hands-on knowledge across global fiber markets uniquely position Claras Materials LLC to identify, source, and deliver the optimized post-consumer feedstock streams that chemical recyclers require.

“The technology to recycle post-consumer textiles at scale exists. What’s missing is a reliable supply.” — Patrick Mullen, General Manager, Claras Materials LLC.

Claras Materials LLC ‘s processing operations will be announced at a future date. The company is currently in active discussions with recycling partners and anticipates initial commercial operations in 2027.

Posted: May 5, 2026

Source: Claras Materials LLC.