The International Furnishings And Design Association (IFDA)’S Educational Foundation Announces Professional Grants For 2026

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — May 4, 2026 — Applications will be accepted between June 1 and June 30, 2026 for five professional grants from the Educational Foundation (EF) of IFDA, the International Furnishings and Design Association. Since the early years of this 79-year-old global design industry alliance, arguably the most diverse organization of its kind with membership that includes designers, media and marketers, it has awarded grants to talented professionals as well as scholarships to high-achieving design students, internationally. Last year, the funds awarded for scholarships and grants totaled more than $30,000.

“These professional grants are an incredible opportunity to expand horizons, strengthen skills and jump-start careers,” said Karen Dzendolet, Chairman of the Board of the Educational Foundation of IFDA. “Take the next step—apply and make the most of it.”

IFDA Educational Foundation Grants are offered to professionals working in the interior design or furnishings related fields, as well as design educators and design programs, not to undergraduate students. Winners will be notified by August 31 or as noted for that grant. The website has detailed information and applications: ifdaef.org.

The five grants to be applied for starting June 1, 2026, are as follows:

Irma Dobkin Universal Design Grant— $2,000

Open to an individual involved with Universal Design to meet the living needs of all ages and capabilities in product development; a design project; education or marketing.

Elizabeth Brown Grant to Interior Design Programs — $2,500

Open to an accredited U.S. interior design program, for supplementary materials/resources.

Tony Torrice Professional Development Grant — $1,500

Open to professionals in design/furnishings seeking to enhance skills with advanced study.

Valerie Moran Memorial Grant — up to $3,000

Awarded to an IFDA professional member interested in expanding their horizons through travel, trade shows and professional development studies.

Grants Available for IFDA Chapters – can be applied for throughout the year, at least 30 days prior to the event:

Barbara Brock Memorial Grant – $750 each, $1500 total

Funds will go towards travel expenses for two IFDA experts to speak at various industry venues.

Chapter Partnership Grants — $1,000 Each, $3,000 Total

Three grants available to IFDA chapters for educational programs (accepted a minimum of 30 days prior to event).

Claire Coleman Founders Grants — $1,000 Each, $2,000 Total

To help IFDA chapters develop marketing and communications programs, events or projects. Two grants available to IFDA chapters for marketing or communications programs (accepted a minimum of 30 days prior to event).

New Chapter Development Grant — $1,000

To aid newly formed chapters in creating an educational program to attract membership.

Chapter Student Member Event Grant —$200 Each, $1,000 Total

Encourages chapter interaction with IFDA Student members

Posted: May 4, 2026

Source: IFDA Educational Foundation