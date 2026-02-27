SYFA Spring Conference — The Fabric Frontier: “Our Future in Every Fiber”

Industry leaders gather at SYFA’s 2026 Spring Conference to explore innovation, collaboration, shaping the future of textiles.



TW Special Report



The Synthetic Yarn and Fabric Association (SYFA) will host its Annual Spring Conference April 1-2, 2026, at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel, bringing together leaders from across the textile supply chain for two days of insight, connection, and innovation. Themed “The Fabric Frontier: ‘Our Future in Every Fiber,’” the event continues SYFA’s tradition of uniting fiber producers, yarn manufacturers, and fabric innovators to address both technical progress and market dynamics.



Each year, the SYFA Spring Conference attracts decision-makers and technical experts seeking to understand the intersection of material science, business strategy and global trade. The 2026 program includes speakers from across the industry, such as Mike Hall of Drake Extrusion, Shannan Billings of S&P Global, Marianne Nardella of Nilit, and Mevlut Tascan of Syre, with presentations handpicked to address the most pressing issues facing textile companies today.



Sessions will focus on technology-driven manufacturing methods, product advancement, trade conditions, compliance, logistics and marketing trends. With a balance between economic awareness and innovation, the agenda aims to provide actionable insight for executives navigating shifts in supply chain structure, consumer demand and sustainability.



“The SYFA is a reminder that the industry is bigger than one person, program, or company,” said Meredith Boyd, EVP, Chief Product Officer, UNIFI®, and SYFA President. “It’s a network of capability and every conference puts that on display both in the content of the speakers and the quality of the networking. Attending is an opportunity to collaborate, seek input for challenges, and often find solutions through the capability in the room.”



Boyd emphasized that the conference benefits professionals from all sectors and experience levels within the textile ecosystem. “Content and conversation will draw those of all backgrounds and experiences,” she said. “Material developers, marketers, executives, entrepreneurs, start-up founders, and many more all benefit, and are meaningful contributors. Those just entering the industry gain from the wealth of knowledge, connections, and learning, while those who are more tenured bring experience and wisdom.”



Supporting Workforce Development

The conference is preceded by the SYFA Annual Spring Golf Tournament, to be held March 31 at the Rocky River Golf Club in Concord, North Carolina. The event supports the SYFA Scholarship at Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center, which trains students for technical careers in textile manufacturing. The Captain’s Choice format tournament offers prizes for longest drives, closest to the pin, and top overall team score — combining camaraderie with philanthropy.



“Four years ago, we introduced the annual golf tournament to benefit a scholarship at the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College,” Boyd said. “The membership and SYFA leadership had long looked for a way to benefit the industry, and the textile technology programs at Gaston College align perfectly with that goal.”





Continuing the Mission

Now in her leadership role as SYFA President, Boyd said she sees the association as a vital connection point for an evolving industry. “It has been an honor to serve as president of the SYFA board,” she said. “I am looking forward to continuing to support the organization and finding ways that SYFA can benefit both its membership and the industry through education, thought leadership and collaboration.”



With its blend of timely content, peer connection and purpose-driven programming, the SYFA Spring Conference offers a rare opportunity for textile professionals to engage with the industry’s future — one fiber at a time.

2026 Quarterly Issue I