SANITIZED And RUDOLF Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership For Sanitized® Textile Technologies

BURGDORF, Switzerland/GERETSRIED, Germany — July 1, 2025 — SANITIZED AG, a global leader in hygiene function and material protection technologies, and Rudolf Holding SE & Co. KG, a leading global specialty chemical company, are pleased to jointly announce a new exclusive distribution partnership. Effective February 1, 2026, RUDOLF will become the exclusive distributor of Sanitized® textile additives worldwide. A transition period will begin on September 1, 2025, during which both the current and new distributors will ensure continuity of supply and support to customers.

This strategic collaboration brings together two family-owned companies that share common values: a deep commitment to customer proximity, a sustainable business mindset, and the ambition to drive game-changing innovation in the global textile industry. With SANITIZED’s trusted expertise in hygiene management and odor control and RUDOLF’s world-leading capabilities in textile finishing, the partnership unites two highly competent and respected industry players in service of the global textile industry.

The shift comes at a time of increasing market complexity. Evolving customer requirements, trade barriers, and structural overcapacity are placing new demands on the industry. In response, SANITIZED and RUDOLF are joining forces to deliver even greater value through close collaboration, global availability of products and technical support, and ongoing innovation aligned with the latest technological and sustainability standards.

With more than 2,000 employees, 18 production sites, and 50 sales offices across Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia, RUDOLF offers market access and customer support at a global scale. Its “One-Phase to the Customer” mindset ensures that service, technical consulting, and customer needs are handled with a seamless, integrated approach.

“We are very much looking forward to working with our new distribution partner,” said Michael Lüthi, CEO of SANITIZED. “RUDOLF shares the same long-term values as SANITIZED — a deep commitment to partnership, trust, and delivering added value to the textile industry. Together, we are ready to take the next step in serving our customers worldwide and striving to be the industry’s preferred partner.”

Marcos Furrer, CEO of RUDOLF, added: “With over a century of experience in textile chemistry, we deeply value the importance of trusted partnerships and staying close to the customer. This new exciting collaboration with SANITIZED is a strong strategic fit that allows us to combine technical excellence with a shared ambition to use our common understanding of customer’s needs. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together.”

Customers will benefit from global availability, strong local support, and broad range of trusted high-quality products. The Sanitized Seal of Confidence further builds consumer trust and helps customers differentiate their offerings, showcasing proven effectiveness and lasting product reliability. Sanitized technologies will be available through RUDOLF from September 1, 2025, onward. As of February 1, 2026, RUDOLF will assume full exclusive distribution rights.

Posted: July 1, 2025

Source: SANITIZED AG / Rudolf Holding SE & Co. KG