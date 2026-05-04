Solbari Launches U.S. Wholesale Expansion And Appoints Grayson Davis As Head Of Sales To Lead Retail Growth Strategy

LONG BEACH, Calif. — April 29, 2026 — Solbari, the Melbourne-founded Australian sun protection apparel brand known for its UPF 50+ clothing, sun hats and accessories, today announced the launch of its U.S. wholesale business, marking its expansion beyond a direct-to-consumer model into specialty outdoor retail distribution.

The move represents the next phase of growth for Solbari in the U.S., where the company has already established a strong direct-to-consumer presence, with the U.S. accounting for more than 60 per cent of its total revenue. The wholesale channel will enable the brand to scale its reach, increase accessibility, and build awareness through physical retail.

Solbari is currently onboarding regional representative agencies across key U.S. territories and engaging outdoor specialty retailers ahead of its initial wholesale rollout beginning May 15, 2026. A distribution center in Long Beach, California will support U.S. fulfillment and logistics as the retail business expands.

In conjunction with the launch, Solbari has appointed Grayson Davis as U.S. Head of Sales. In this role, Davis will lead the development and execution of the company’s wholesale strategy, including building a national network of independent sales representative agencies, securing key retail partnerships, and establishing the brand’s seasonal wholesale cadence.

Davis brings over two decades of experience, joining Solbari from United Sports Brands and Seirus Innovations, where he led wholesale expansion across outdoor and performance categories and built national retail distribution networks.

“Wholesale is a major growth driver for Solbari in the U.S.,” said Johanna Young, CEO and Founder of Solbari. “We’ve built a strong direct-to-consumer business, and expanding into specialty retail allows us to reach more customers in a meaningful way. Grayson brings the experience, relationships and execution mindset we need to build this channel the right way.”

“All our fabrics are designed, tested and rated UPF 50+ in Australia by independent, accredited laboratories and meet both Australian and U.S. sun protection standards,” Young added. “As demand grows for sun protection that fits into everyday wear, this next phase is about scaling access to reliable, high-performance products across the U.S. market.”

“Sun protection is becoming a core part of the assortment in outdoor and lifestyle retail,” said Davis. “The opportunity is to build a clear, focused wholesale strategy that supports retail partners and establishes Solbari as a leader in the UPF 50+ category.”

Solbari designs technical sun-protective apparel that blocks at least 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays, combining certified UPF 50+ protection, compliance with Australian and U.S. standards, and everyday wearability. The brand is seeing increasing interest from U.S. retailers as sun protection becomes more integrated into outdoor, travel, and lifestyle assortments.

Solbari’s initial wholesale rollout will focus on outdoor specialty retailers, with additional channel expansion expected over time. The wholesale strategy is designed to complement the brand’s direct-to-consumer business by increasing discovery and reinforcing its position as a leading authority in sun protection.

Posted: May 4, 2026

Source: Solbari