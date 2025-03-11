Q-Lab Wins QUV Trademark Infringement Lawsuit against Local Company In China

SHANGHAI, China — March 11, 2025 — Q-Lab recently filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a local Chinese company. Q-Lab claimed that the company was willfully infringing its famous QUV brand name and copyrighted images. After lengthy consideration by the local Chinese court, Dongguan Tongming Testing Technology Co. Ltd. was indeed found to have infringed Q-Lab’s trademark rights, and has been order to compensate Q-Lab accordingly.

Qu Huasheng, Senior Technical and Marketing manager at Q-Lab China, said: “We will vigorously enforce the protection of our intellectual property, and have zero tolerance for copycat cases such as these. And ignorance of the law is no excuse. We will investigate and pursue them to the end, no matter where such infringement occurs in the world.”

Q-Lab’s QUV fluorescent ultraviolet testing machine was invented in 1970 and

revolutionized the field of weathering testing for use in the paint and coatings, automotive, industrial, and building materials industries. With thousands and thousands of testers in use today, it is the world’s most widely used weathering tester. For more information, please visit www.q-lab.com/QUV.

