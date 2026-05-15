COPENHAGEN, Denmark — May 11, 2026 — Novonesis becomes a bluesign System Partner, reinforcing sustainable innovation in textiles and leather. Bluesign is a sustainability solutions provider for the textile industry, aiming to ensure that materials, chemicals, and manufacturing processes meet the highest environmental and safety standards.

By becoming a bluesign System Partner, Novonesis commits to working within the system on input assessment, transparency, and continuous improvement—reinforcing our role as a provider of biosolutions designed to support more responsible production.

“Becoming a bluesign System Partner is a strong validation of our approach to innovation. Our biosolutions are designed to help the textile and leather industries move away from resource-intensive and hazardous processes. This partnership reflects our commitment to engage with rigorous standards for environmental and chemical management across the textile and leather value chain,” said Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President of Global Marketing for Household & Industrial Biosolutions at Novonesis.

The bluesign System is built on science-driven criteria and primary data verified by bluesign experts. It connects chemical suppliers, manufacturers, and brands within a single system covering chemical management, resource use, and worker and consumer safety.

“We are pleased to welcome Novonesis as a bluesign System Partner. Their focus on biosolutions and enzyme-based technologies supports the industry’s transition toward safer and more responsible production processes across textiles and leather,” said Barbara Oswald, Chief Commercial Officer at bluesign.

As part of its portfolio, Novonesis offers biology-based enzymatic solutions designed with both performance and responsible handling in mind.

One example is DeniBrite™, Novonesis’ biological denim bleaching solution platform. DeniBrite™ solutions enable the replacement of conventional bleaching agents such as chlorine and potassium permanganate. This allows laundries to achieve desired finishes while reducing the use of harmful chemicals, water consumption, and overall environmental impact.

The bluesign System Partnership reinforces Novonesis’ commitment to advancing responsible production in the textile and leather industries.

With growing demand for transparency and accountability in textiles and leather, Novonesis continues to focus on delivering innovations that enable measurable impact—from input chemistry to finished product.

“Solutions like DeniBrite™ show the potential of biosolutions to transform traditional processes in textiles and leather. By replacing harsh chemicals with enzymes, manufacturers can improve worker safety, reduce chemical use and lower their environmental footprint, helping them meet increasing regulatory, brand, and customer demands,” added Hans Ole Klingenberg.

To learn more, visit https://www.novonesis.com/en/biosolutions/industrial-bioprocessing/textile/bluesign

Posted: May 15, 2026

Source: Novonesis