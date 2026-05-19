N.C. State Wilson College Of Textiles And Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center Launch TextileREADY Education And Training Program

RALEIGH & BELMONT, N.C. — May 19, 2026 — A new workforce development initiative, the TextileREADY Education and Training Program, is now available to support the evolving needs of the textile industry by building a pipeline of skilled, industry‑ready professionals.

Powered by TextilesUSA, a collaborative digital platform hosted by the N.C. State University Wilson College of Textiles, designed to connect education and industry, the TextileREADY learning management system is a joint collaboration between the Wilson College of Textiles and Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center. The program delivers a flexible, on‑demand digital training platform that equips workers with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in today’s textile and advanced materials sector.

TextileREADY builds on the long-standing history of both the Gaston College Textile Technology Center and N.C. State’s Zeis Textiles Extension in supporting industry through textile testing, product development, and prototyping services. This foundation of applied, industry-facing expertise ensures the training platform is grounded in real-world manufacturing needs and current industry practices.

In addition, the program leverages Gaston College’s established pre-apprenticeship and registered apprenticeship programs, which support advanced manufacturing workforce development, as well as dual enrollment opportunities and K–12 outreach initiatives led by both institutions. Together, these efforts create a comprehensive talent pipeline—from early exposure and education through career entry and advancement aligned with industry demand.

The program emphasizes rapid skill acquisition, providing a direct and accessible pathway into the industry through high‑quality training aligned with workforce demands. Designed to complement company onboarding processes, TextileREADY supports both new employees and individuals transitioning into careers in textiles and advanced materials, while helping employers strengthen and sustain their talent pipelines.

The platform includes 21 industry‑informed training modules, offered as individual courses, guided learning pathways, or fully customizable training tracks tailored to specific company needs. Developed in direct response to industry feedback, course offerings span professional development and soft skills, foundational technical topics such as textile and knitting fundamentals, and essential areas including industrial safety.

Participants earn industry‑aligned credentials that reflect current manufacturing and textile standards, ensuring immediate applicability in the workplace. TextileREADY is also in the process of applying for a nationally recognized designation training program, further enhancing its value for both employers and participants.

While current offerings focus on foundational and intermediate skills, future modules will expand to include advanced textile topics, including advanced materials and emerging technologies, with planned collaboration from additional academic and research institutions. TextileREADY is currently available in Spanish and can be adapted to support additional languages.

“Gaston College is proud to partner with N.C. State’s Wilson College of Textiles through the TextileREADY program to help strengthen and grow the advanced fibers and textile workforce,” said Dr. John Hauser, President of Gaston College. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, workforce development, and creating meaningful pathways for students into high-demand, high-impact careers. Together, we are not only preparing students for the future, we are helping shape the future of this industry in North Carolina and beyond.”

“The TextileREADY partnership will power advanced manufacturing and produce innovative, career-ready technical textile workers – future managers and leaders for our state and world,” said David Hinks, Dean of N.C. State Wilson College of Textiles. “It is a brilliant example of the transformative impact academic-industry partnerships can have on students’ lives through flexible, applied learning and lifetime career support.”

“The TextileREADY platform represents a major step forward in addressing workforce needs by making industry‑relevant training more accessible than ever,” said Davis Warlick, COO, Parkdale Mills. “By combining academic expertise with hands-on industry insight, TextileREADY is helping prepare a stronger, more future‑ready manufacturing workforce.”

TextilesUSA collaborators will continue to expand nationwide through partnerships with academic, research, industry, trade, and private-sector textile training organizations to further develop and enhance the TextileREADY program course offerings. The TextileREADY Digital Training Platform is available now, offering immediate access to courses designed to enhance technical knowledge, safety preparedness, and professional growth across the textile industry.

For a full listing of courses and to register, visit: https://www.textilesusa.org

Posted: May 19, 2026

Source: Gaston College