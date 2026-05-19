Monforts Sees Growing Potential For Technical Textiles In Türkiye

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — May 19, 2026 — For many years now, Türkiye has been one of the most important markets for textile finishing, coating and continuous dyeing equipment, making ITM 2026 from June 9-13 a key event for Germany’s Monforts.

At the Istanbul exhibition at stand 1117D in Hall 11, the company will put the emphasis on its machines which continue to lead the field in conventional dyeing and finishing, and also highlight the strong opportunities for Turkish textile manufacturers in the growing field of technical textiles.

Industry standard

Monforts Montex stenters – for processes such as drying, stretching, heat-setting and coating – are still the industry standard for the fabric finishing industry, not only in the sectors of denim and home textiles, but also in the field of technical textiles, with a number of advantages in terms of production throughput and especially in energy efficiency and savings.

Thermex continuous dyeing ranges are meanwhile recognised for their ability to deliver high productivity, excellent dyeing quality and significant energy savings. The Thermex system combines precise application technology with advanced process control to ensure highly uniform dye penetration and outstanding colour reproducibility across long production runs.

With the trend towards smaller lot sizes per colour in continuous dyeing and the requirement for simple processes, Thermex ranges often exploit the benefits of the proven Econtrol®* process for reactive dyestuffs developed by Monforts together with Dystar. This is a simple, quick and economical one-pass pad-dry-wash off continuous dyeing process with drying in the hotflue at 120-130°C and controlled humidity of 25-30% by volume, to obtain fixation in two-to-three minutes.

The other key technologies in the Monforts standard range include DynAir relaxation dryers and Monfortex compressive shrinking ranges and recent complete line installations in Türkiye include those at Altoteks, Altun, İlay Textile, Kücüker, Kipas Denim, Palmiye, Seher and Rose Fabric among many others.

Retrofits

Because Monforts machines are known for their robustness and long service life, Monforts is increasingly called upon to carry out the retrofitting of specific modules with new control and drive technology which go far beyond the basic replacement of spare parts and can have a significant impact on the performance of an existing line.

Options here include universal Energy Tower– a flexible, free-standing air/air heat exchanger for recovering the heat from the exhaust air flow of thermal processes – the Eco Booster, which can be completely integrated into the chamber design of existing Montex stenters, as a single state-of-the-art heat recovery system with automatic cleaning, and the Matex Eco Applicator, an alternative to the conventional padding process for energy-conscious finishing.

Technical textiles

Monforts will also be highlighting its technologies for coating following the successive introductions of the MontexCoat, coaTTex and VertiDry systems.

For the region’s textile mills, a wide range of new opportunities are being opened up in new technical end-use markets via adding functionality and performance to basic textile substrates. The markets range from tents, awnings, sailcloth and blackout blinds to automotive interiors , filter media, flame-retardant barrier fabrics and those for composite parts reinforcement

“In Türkiye we are very strongly supported by our representative Neotek, our solution partner on the ground for service, installation and commissioning, providing specialised and rapid help to all of our customers,” says Monforts Area Sales Manager Thomas Päffgen. “ITM is always one of the most important exhibitions for Monforts, for meeting customers not just from Türkiye, but across the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, and Istanbul’s centralised position makes it accessible to the majority of the major textile manufacturing hubs, providing us with the ideal platform for a fruitful five days.”

*Econtrol® is a registered trademark of Dystar.

Posted: May 19, 2026

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG