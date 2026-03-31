Tiger Group Adds Stu Kessler to Board of Advisors

NEW YORK — March 31, 2026 — Tiger Group today announced that Stuart Kessler has joined its Board of Advisors, bringing 50 years of experience as a consultant, senior executive and creative problem-solver.

Kessler will serve as an additional resource for Tiger teams that provide asset-value insights to lenders, inclusive of distressed and special situations (Valuation Services); deliver solutions to clients facing capital-structure challenges (Investment Banking), and serve as a capital partner to retail, wholesale, ecommerce and other borrowers (Finance).

“Stu has a 50-year track record of managing complexity, from running businesses as an entrepreneur to pulling off game-changing turnarounds,” said William J. Mayer, a Tiger Group Executive Managing Director. “He will be an outstanding resource for Tiger and our clients.”

Kessler cofounded the restructuring, bankruptcy and management consulting firm Clear Thinking Group in 2001. His workout expertise over the next quarter century benefitted a diverse array of clients across the U.S. economy. One example is his turnaround and sale of Knights Apparel to HanesBrands. “By instilling disciplined processes and systems, Stu drove efficiencies that positioned us for a nine-figure sale to a Fortune 100 company,” said former Knights Apparel CEO Joe Bozich, who later served as CEO of Fanatics Vertical Brands.

Kessler brings a merchant’s understanding. The Pittsburgh native spent the first 25 years of his career in senior merchandising and C-suite executive roles at a Who’s Who of retail and consumer products companies. He retired last year as CEO of PKF Clear Thinking LLC, a division of PKF O’Connor Davies.

For companies facing today’s significant uncertainties, Kessler offered some high-level advice. “In a word, it’s flexibility,” he said, “and that is exactly what Tiger’s services provide. I’m excited to contribute at a time when Tiger is helping more industries than ever navigate special situations, transition and growth.”

Posted: March 31, 2026

Source: Tiger Group