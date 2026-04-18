Italian Textile Machinery Innovation Takes Center Stage In Frankfurt For Techtextil 2026

MILAN — April 17, 2026 — The Italian textile machinery industry is gearing up for a key event on the international trade fair calendar: Techtextil 2026, taking place from April 21–24 in Frankfurt, Germany. A prestigious representation of Italian companies will participate in the German exhibition—a global benchmark for technical and innovative textiles—to present cutting-edge technologies dedicated to an ever-expanding market.

Italy confirms its position among the world leaders in the textile machinery sector, thanks to a solid and highly specialized production system. The industry stands out for its strong international vocation, with a predominant share of production destined for foreign markets (86% of its sales) and a consolidated presence in over 130 countries. This places the country among the top global exporters of textile technology, renowned for its quality, innovation, and reliability.

In the first eleven months of 2025, sales in Germany have already reached 81 million euros. Among the most requested technologies, accessories stand out (36%), followed by finishing machinery (33%)—the latter being essential for the production processes of the most innovative textile sectors.

The strength of Italian textile machinery lies in its dynamic structure, composed of small-to-medium-sized companies that are heavily oriented toward Research & Development. This flexibility allows Italian manufacturers to collaborate closely with end-users, transforming customer needs into highly personalized and versatile technological solutions.

“The growing demand for innovative textiles across various industrial fields is further consolidating our manufacturers’ position,” emphasizes Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT. “At Techtextil 2026, the Italian offering will once again demonstrate how the combination of high technology and customization capabilities is the key to meeting the challenges of the technical textiles sector.”

Italian expertise, rooted in historic districts such as Bergamo, Biella, Brescia, Como, Milan, Prato, and Vicenza, continues to guarantee standards of quality and reliability that make Made in Italy a point of reference for the entire global industry.

The ACIMIT associate companies present in the Italy Pavilion include: Aeris S.r.l., Aigle S.r.l., Beschi S.r.l., Bettarini & Serafini S.r.l., Bonino S.r.l., Castello S.r.l., Ferraro S.p.A., Gemata S.p.A., Gualchieri e Gualchieri S.r.l., Guarneri Technology S.r.l., Idealtech S.r.l., IMA S.p.A., Lonati S.p.A., Mariplast S.p.A., MCS Officina Meccanica S.p.A., Monti-Mac S.r.l., M.T.V. S.r.l., Noseda S.r.l., OMMI S.r.l., Ramatex Italia S.r.l., Ramina S.r.l., Salvadè S.r.l., Simet S.r.l., S.R.S. Spindle Research & Service S.r.l., Stalam S.p.A., Tecnomeccanica Biellese S.r.l., Tecnorama S.r.l., Texera S.r.l., Ugolini S.r.l., Unitech Industries S.r.l., Zanfrini S.r.l..

The strength of the Italian presence is further confirmed by ACIMIT associate members exhibiting at individual stands or through local retailers, including: A.Piovan S.r.l., Autefa Solutions Italy, Bianco S.p.A., Cormatex S.r.l., Dell’orco & Villani S.r.l., Emme S.r.l., Fadis S.p.A., Itema S.p.A., Lawer S.p.A., LGL Electronics S.p.A., Mesdan S.p.A., Monti Antonio S.p.A., O.M.R. S.r.l., Ratti Luino S.r.l., Siltex S.r.l., Texilmesa S.r.l., Texnology S.r.l., Toscana Spazzole Industriali S.r.l., Willy Italiana S.r.l., Zappa Macchine S.r.l..

Posted: April 18, 2026

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)