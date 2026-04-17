SAMPE Carolinas Announces 2026 Scholarship Program Supporting Future Leaders In Composites And Advanced Materials

CHARLESTON, S.C .— April 17, 2026 — The SAMPE Carolinas Chapter has announced the launch of its 2026 SAMPE Carolinas Scholarship Program, continuing its long‑standing commitment to supporting higher education and developing the next generation of professionals for the composites and advanced materials industries.

The scholarship program is open to high school seniors, undergraduate students, and graduate students who are either members of a SAMPE Carolinas student chapter or are children, grandchildren, or step‑children of active SAMPE Carolinas members. A broad range of academic disciplines will be considered, including engineering, business, marketing, design, accounting, and other fields supporting the composites and advanced materials industries.

Up to three merit‑based scholarships will be awarded for the 2025–2026 academic year, with a maximum single award of $5,000. Candidates will be evaluated based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, community involvement, and a personal essay describing how this scholarship will support their educational and career objectives within the composites industry.

In addition to financial support, the top scholarship recipient will be invited to attend the SAMPE Carolinas Materials Expo in Charleston, South Carolina, at no cost, including lodging. They will also be given the opportunity to speak at the event about their studies and professional interests.

Scholarship funds may be applied toward tuition, fees, books, and room and board, up to the recipient’s actual out‑of‑pocket educational expenses.

The application deadline is Friday, June 26, 2026. Application materials and submission instructions are available through the SAMPE Carolinas Chapter.

Please direct any questions or requests for application materials by sending an email to theSAMPECarolinas@gmail.com

Posted: April 17, 2026

Source: Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE) – Carolinas Chapter