Nanotech Materials Raises $29.4 Million: Round Led By HPI Real Estate & Investments; Strategic Investors Goose Capital And Milliken & Company.

HOUSTON — April 15, 2026 — NanoTech Materials (NanoTech), an advanced material science company tackling the most urgent energy efficiency and fire resiliency challenges across critical infrastructure, today announced the close of its $29.4 million Series A round. The round was led by HPI Real Estate & Investments with participation from strategic investors Goose Capital and Milliken & Company.

NanoTech, which currently operates a 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Katy, TX has secured $34.4 million in total to date.

With this raise, NanoTech has the capital to scale operations, deepen market reach for its Cool Roof Coat, Wildfire Shield and Insulative Coat: Cool Touch product lines, and accelerate the work that infrastructure owners across the country are already asking for.

NanoTech develops high-performance coatings powered by its patented Insulative Ceramic Particle (ICP)TM technology, which is engineered to reduce heat transfer in buildings and outdoor infrastructure while maintaining structural durability. The company serves commercial real estate owners, industrial operators, and government infrastructure agencies seeking to reduce operating costs and harden assets against extreme heat and weather exposure.

“We’re addressing one of the pressing and urgent challenges facing infrastructure owners today: controlling energy costs and extending asset life,” said Mike Francis, CEO and co-founder of NanoTech Materials. “This financing marks a transformative moment for us. It allows us to rapidly scale production and bring our high-performance materials to market faster, while delivering measurable cost savings and redefining what resilience looks like in today’s built environment.”

In the United States, buildings account for nearly 37% of domestic energy consumption, with heating and cooling systems accounting for the single largest energy load. By reducing heat transfer at the roof and surface levels, NanoTech’s coatings are designed to reduce cooling load in customer deployments by as much as 50%.

Wildfire exposure is also driving infrastructure hardening efforts across Western States, with related economic losses estimated in the billions annually. NanoTech’s Wildfire Shield is engineered to protect wooden and structural infrastructure against temperatures up to 3,272°F without producing toxins. The company is currently working with California’s Department of Transportation to develop wildfire protection standards for its road infrastructure, and has completed multiple projects on behalf of the agency.

In tandem with the Series A announcement, NanoTech has also expanded its Board of Directors to include investor Todd Overbergen, and D. Kent Lance, Partner at HPI.

“Today’s built environment demands materials that don’t just meet code, but can also outperform the extreme conditions we’re now facing,” said D. Kent Lance, Partner at HPI. “NanoTech Material’s ability to reduce operating costs by strengthening critical infrastructure is exactly the kind of performance-driven innovation this market needs.”

“We were early investors in Nanotech Materials and are pleased to continue supporting the company as it becomes a leader in breakthrough materials science and technology,” said John D. Chaney, Investor at Goose Capital and Board Member at NanoTech. “NanoTech’s ability to elevate fire resilience and energy efficiency in the built environment is critical for strengthening and hardening infrastructure. Its pioneered approach is transforming current building standards and making our lives safer.”

“Innovation is a core value at Milliken, and this investment reflects our belief that materials science and advanced manufacturing can deliver real‑world impact,” said Halsey Cook, President and CEO at Milliken. “NanoTech’s differentiated technology brings new capabilities to critical infrastructure challenges where performance and resilience matter most.”

For more information about NanoTech Materials, visit www.nanotechmaterials.com.

Posted: April 18, 2026

Source: NanoTech Materials