Bedding Company Purecare Adds Two Senior Management Roles

PHOENIX — February 17, 2026 — Purecare announced the addition of Ken McAlpine and promotion of Luzanne Burt to key senior management roles, as the industry leader in premium bedding and protection prepares for future growth opportunities.

McAlpine joined Purecare at the start of the year as vice president of operations to lead all operations of the company, including manufacturing, distribution and logistics. This new role was created to provide high-quality operations and ensure better service to customers for on-time delivery, product offering growth, enhanced private labeling abilities, manufacturing capability improvements, aggressive pricing and value to retailers. It will also enhance the focus of safety as a culture throughout the company.

“We’re very lucky to have Ken. He has had an incredibly successful career, and we’re very fortunate to have someone with so much experience and expertise join our team,” said Sean Bergman, president and CEO. “Additionally, as Purecare continues to grow, Ken will help us create the environment necessary to achieve our growth goals by ensuring we continue to provide our customers with exceptional service and manage operations efficiently.”

McAlpine brings 25 years of operations and logistics expertise in quality manufacturing standards, continuous improvement and organizational transformation. He was most recently vice president of operations with Saxco International.

“I was drawn to Purecare specifically because of the energy, enthusiasm and support shown by the company’s leadership,” said McAlpine. “I look forward to supporting the Purecare team to deliver world-class service and products to promote health and wellness through sleep to its customers.”

Additionally, Purecare has promoted Luzanne Burt to the new role of vice president and chief of staff. Burt will lead cross-functional teams to provide Purecare’s largest customers with the expert support they need while coordinating initiatives and high-level strategies from the executive team to all departments throughout the company, including sales, operations, product development, marketing and finance.

“Luzanne has taken complicated directives thrown to her in the past and exceeded expectations,” said Bergman. “Her role is a new position that really puts her at the center of the core goals and directives of the entire organization. She is fiercely talented, and we are extremely proud of what she has and will accomplish in the future.”

Burt was previously vice president of sales operations and has served Purecare in various sales and management roles since 2020. With more than 25 years in the furniture, bedding and retail industry, Burt has held various management roles, most recently at an Ashley Furniture Home Goods licensee. Throughout her time at Purecare, she has showcased exemplary success in sales, data analysis, process refinement, operations, management and personnel development.

Bergman added, “Purecare continues to invest in its team and its future, reinforcing a strategic focus on quality and service. We are grateful for these two talented individuals and look forward to the impact they will have in the future.”

Posted: February 17, 2026

Source: Purecare