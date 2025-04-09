A Generation Change At PLEVA GmbH: Kathrin And Stephan Pleva Join The Management Team

EMPFINGEN, Germany — April 9, 2025 — PLEVA GmbH, a manufacturer of sensors, measurement and control technology for various industries, announces that Kathrin Pleva and Stephan Pleva have been appointed as Managing Directors of the family-owned company. Together with their father, Dr. Ralf Pleva, they will shape the future of the company.

PLEVA, founded in 1969, has been developing and producing high-quality sensors and systems for process control in sectors such as the textile, paper, nonwovens, film, automotive and wood industries for over five decades. The company’s products have proven themselves in tough continuous operation worldwide and are successfully used by end customers and machine suppliers.

With the strengthening and succession of the management team, PLEVA is focusing on continuity and innovation. Kathrin and Stephan Pleva will bring fresh impetus and new perspectives to the company, while Dr. Ralf Pleva will continue to contribute his many years of experience and expertise. His strong technical know-how, recognition in the industry, deep understanding of customer needs, and values-driven leadership have shaped the company over decades and played a key role in its international success.

Together, the three managing directors will drive forward the strategic direction of the company to meet the challenges of the global market and further strengthen PLEVA’s position as a technology leader.

“We are delighted to continue the tradition of our family business and to shape the future of PLEVA together with our father,” explain Kathrin and Stephan Pleva. “Our aim is to strengthen the company’s innovative power and continue to offer our customers tailor-made solutions for efficient and sustainable production.”

With the reinforcement and succession, the company is ideally equipped to continue to operate successfully on the market in the future and meet the needs of its customers worldwide.

Posted: April 9, 2025

Source: PLEVA GmbH