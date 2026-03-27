INDA Announces Legislative Champion And Industry Advocate Awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 27, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced the winners of its inaugural Legislative Champion and Industry Advocate of the Year Awards, recognizing policymakers and industry members for their support of the nonwovens industry’s advocacy agenda.

Legislative champion award winners were Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-MI), recognized for their support of the WIPPES Act, which would enact national Do Not Flush labeling standards for non-flushable wipes. Senator Merkley accepted his award in person at INDA’s third annual Washington D.C. Fly-In and Advocacy Summit, held in conjunction with ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Association’s Clean Advocacy Summit.

Senator Merkley was able to share the news with the group that the WIPPES Act, S. 1092, had been passed by the United States Senate the day prior with unanimous consent.

Industry Advocate of the Year awards were given to Martyn Davis, President of Sellars Nonwovens, and Sam Nebel, co-founder of Goodwipes, in recognition for their support of the nonwoven industry and INDA’s wipes advocacy.

“INDA would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all awardees,” noted INDA government affairs director Wes Fisher, “It was a great moment for Senator Merkley to join us in person to share the news of the Senate passage of the WIPPES Act, he and Representative McClain have been instrumental in moving this key legislation. Additionally, we would like to thank and recognize Sam and Martyn for their steadfast support of the nonwovens industry’s advocacy agenda.”

Posted: March 27, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry