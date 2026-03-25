Fire-Dex AeroFlex® Turnout Earns UL Verification For Particulate Ingress Performance

MEDINA, Ohio— March 25, 2026 — Fire-Dex, North America’s fastest-growing manufacturer of head-to-toe PPE for first responders, announced that UL Solutions has verified particulate ingress results for its AeroFlex® turnout system under UL Verification 1641. The verification confirms performance to NFPA Particle Inward Leakage testing requirements when the ensemble is worn in a specific configuration.

“Particulate barriers in pant/coat interfaces add protection from contaminants, but the trade-off is that they can limit breathability,” said Todd Herring, V.P. of Product Innovation and Strategy, Fire-Dex. “AeroFlex is designed differently, with vents that help hot air escape from inside turnouts but that also keep particulates out.

“That gives departments a clearer path when weighing particulate protection and heat management inside the coat, because our UL-verified system addresses both in one ensemble. This design supports breathability, wearer comfort, and operational mobility while maintaining required certified performance.”

The evaluated configuration included the AeroFlex coat with a properly engaged SCBA, along with AeroFlex pants equipped with the optional particulate-blocking barrier. Results are published by UL Solutions at verify.ul.com/verifications/1641.

Testing used a controlled particulate chamber where a firefighter performed prescribed actions for 20 minutes, then researchers assessed skin contamination after the gear was carefully doffed. UL’s verification posting reports less than 1 microgram exposure on the wearer across the ensemble.The findings confirm that a properly engaged SCBA helps seal the coat-to-pant interface, preventing particulate migration into the torso area even without an added particulate barrier in the coat. The optional particulate-blocking barrier in the pants provided added lower body protection.

Revolutionizing Firefighter Safety

The AeroFlex turnout system is built around zoned breathability. It places VaporLite® breathable composite panels where heat and sweat concentrate—side seams, armpits, inner thighs and behind the knees—then integrates AeroVent® Technology within those zones to move warm humid air outward under pressure, with an integrated particulate-blocking element in the vent.

Adding a particulate barrier layer in a structural coat can improve contaminant blocking, but it can also restrict moisture vapor transport through the garment. When that pathway is choked, heat and humidity are more likely to build inside the coat which can increase heat burden during work.

AeroFlex was engineered for that exact challenge—as the wearer moves, airflow inside the garment increases and cooling improves.

To learn more about how AeroFlex combines breathability and particulate-blocking protection, visit firedex.com/aeroflex.

Posted: March 25, 2026

Source: Fire-Dex