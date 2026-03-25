Yarn Expo Spring 2026 Concludes, Connecting Buyers With Innovative Selection Of Sustainable Yarns And Fibers

SHANGHAI — March 25, 2026 — Yarn Expo Spring 2026 wrapped up successfully on 13 March, as a record-high of over 600 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions welcomed over 25,000 visitors from 113 countries and regions. Held across 27,000 sqm in Hall 8.2 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the fair spotlighted the textile industry’s accelerating shift toward a lower-impact, more functional future.

Exhibitors showcased eco-friendly organic, regenerated and recycled yarns and fibres, plus innovative options like sweat-resistant and high-performance fibres. Beyond the show floor, a strong fringe programme added depth to the experience, giving fairgoers practical market insights and fresh opportunities to build quality business connections.

Speaking at the fair’s close, Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “This year’s Yarn Expo Spring grew in scale and relevance, achieving its highest exhibitor numbers to date, and a wider array of innovative, responsible yarn and fibre solutions.

Strong turnout on both the exhibitor and visitor sides reflects market confidence in the platform, and the feedback from participants has been highly encouraging. The fringe programme featured a range of upcoming textile trends and new-to-market yarns and fibres, empowering buyers to turn ideas into business opportunities.”

Global reach and diverse industry participation

The visitor figures – up by 7% compared to the previous edition – underscore the fair’s role as a key sourcing hub in Asia, with top visiting countries and regions including Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Türkiye, US and the Vietnam. Meanwhile, exhibitors from China, India, Pakistan, Taiwan and other markets represented a balanced mix of established and emerging suppliers, with a rising focus on recycled, regenerated and next-generation fibres.

Across the International Zone and seven product-focused zones – Cashmere Yarn, Cotton Yarn, Chemical Fibre, Fancy Yarn, Linen Yarn, Silk Yarn and Wool Yarn – the fair presented a broad spectrum of conventional and specialty solutions. Products with certifications including BCI, GOTS and GRS were prominent, including recycled polyester for activewear and organic cotton for low-impact apparel. New exhibitors like Toray Industries Inc (Japan), debuting its Premium GOUSEN select high-function fibres overseas, and Circ Inc (USA), with its polycotton-to-polyester/lyocell recycling, drew strong interest among domestic buyers. Various Indian exhibitors presented water-saving Kasturi Cotton, while NORGIIS GROUP (UK) offered premium air-jet and ring-spun cottons from Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, further expanding the sustainable offerings.

Complementing the exhibitor displays, a series of innovation-focused fringe events – such as Tongkun China Fibres Fashion Trends 2026/2027 Show and From Textile to Textile, Powered by Enzymatic Renewal – spotlighted forward-looking applications, trends and circular textile strategies, with the presentations and displays equipping buyers with insights into market directions and sustainable material integration.

Exhibitors’ experiences

“Yarn Expo is a vital platform drawing strong interest from Korean, Japanese, Italian, Portuguese and Chinese buyers alike. We specialise in value-added blended yarns for high-end knitting and weaving. Sustainability is embedded in our DNA, we target premium manufacturers seeking innovative developments and R&D. China’s market is highly competitive, but this fair is helping us connect with the right local agents and partners. Feedback has been positive, delivering real potential for our business growth here.”

Mr Sm Irfan Muneer, Director, Din Industries, Pakistan

“We’re a US textile-to-textile recycler turning polycotton waste into polyester chips and lyocell/viscose pulp, targeting downstream spinners. This is our first time exhibiting at Yarn Expo. It’s a very good platform to enter the Chinese market. We’re pleased with China’s strong sustainability focus, with high T-to-T awareness, rapid recycling plant scale-ups, abundant bio-based solutions, and open business mindset. The fair’s scale and key players make it ideal for connections.”

Ms Kathleen Rademan, Vice President of Commercial Strategy, Circ Inc, United States

“This is Toray’s first time at Yarn Expo Spring, showcasing chemical fibre highlights like GIGADULL and NANODESIGN® for world-leading UV protection and invisible sweat stains, perfect for sportswear and daily use. Sustainability focuses include recycled PET and acrylic from waste, keeping top quality. The fair draws mostly Chinese buyers, plus those from Italy, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, India, Europe, and the US. We’ve made many contacts with positive responses and feel optimistic about China’s yarn and fibre potential. We’ll definitely return next year.”

Mr Hiroki Shimada, Filament Department Manager, Toray Industries Inc, Japan

“We’ve been part of this fair since 2005, as China is a vital market for Indian cotton. This year, our pavilion features around 30 Indian companies, with strong interest in cotton yarn and fabric. Sustainability is a key focus, through initiatives like Kasturi Cotton, our premium Indian cotton branding programme with traceability and farmer training. Yarn Expo remains an important platform for connecting Indian exporters with Chinese buyers and driving long-term business growth.”

Mr Murali Balkrishna, Joint Director, Texprocil, India

“This fair is a key showcase and industry trendsetter. This time, we brought ready-stock yarns for sweaters, knit blankets, and functional products, covering wool blends, cashmere, and more than 20 self-developed styles in semi-worsted and coarse wool. We offer responsibly certified wool and recycled polyester materials, stable partnerships with brands like Zara, and full supply chain traceability. This platform stands out with high footfall and diverse visitors, helping us connect with potential clients in circular knitting and weaving to expand our business horizons.”

Mr Rex Lao, Sales Manager Trade Department VI, Tongxiang Hengqi Textile Co Ltd, China

“We brought together four of our subsidiaries to exhibit at Yarn Expo Spring 2026, debuting three themed zones for sustainability, functionality, and heat-management, to showcase nearly 60 innovative chemical fibre products and our full industry chain. We aim to reshape our brand and empower the textile sector toward green, low-carbon transformation. The booth attracted strong visitor interest focused on new products and trends, including overseas buyers from India, Pakistan, the Middle East, and Europe. This platform’s maturity and strong organisation provide vital support for our market expansion.”

Mr Wu Haipeng, Customer Manager, Nanjing Representative Office, East China, China Petrochemical Corporation, China

Visitors’ comments

“We are a young Thai fashion brand specialising in unique, one-of-a-kind clothing. This is my first time at Yarn Expo; I’m here to source special fabrics, yarns, and accessories that reflect our creative style. We’ve found inspiring raw materials and potential partners that we don’t have in Thailand, sparking new ideas for our collections. It’s impressive to see China’s strong production capabilities and creative energy all in one place.”

Mr Andrey Belkn, Owner, Unihorse, Thailand

“We’re an Australian mid-to-premium brand focusing on sustainable apparel made from bamboo viscose, lyocell, and hemp. We’re sourcing ethical and eco-friendly fibres, especially lyocell from bamboo, and are impressed by China’s progress in closed-loop viscose innovation. This fair exceeds expectations – it is much larger and more diverse than imagined, with an amazing range of sustainable materials that truly open our minds to new possibilities. It’s been an inspiring and eye-opening experience for our brand.”

Ms Pixie Rose, Managing Director, Bodypeace Bamboo Clothing, Australia

“I focus on sourcing materials that balance comfort, quality, and sustainability. At this fair, it’s impressive to see how far suppliers have advanced in eco-friendly yarns. Recycled polyester and bio-based fibres now meet high standards, aligning with our sustainability goals. The fair also introduced functional yarns such as anti-pilling and UV-resistant types, which spark fresh ideas for our home textile collections.”

Mr Chen Bo, Purchasing Manager, NITORI, China

“Yarn Expo Spring 2026 has been very rewarding for us, offering fresh ideas for developing fabrics for pet products. We discovered high-quality recycled and organic-certified yarns, as well as functional varieties with softness, durability, and antibacterial properties – exactly what we need for pet beds and apparel. The fair’s broad supplier base and efficient networking helped us identify reliable partners and new material directions that support our eco-friendly product goals.”

Ms Shi Huizhen, Sales Director, Maoxin Industry (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, China

Yarn Expo Spring was organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT. The fair was held alongside Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, CHIC and PH Value, with the resultant synergy allowing exhibitors and buyers to maximise their business opportunities.

For further information, please visit: www.yarn-expo-spring.com

Posted: March 25, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd