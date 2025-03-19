David Tingue, CEO Of Tingue, Brown & Co. Of Peachtree City, GA To Receive TRSA Maglin-Biggie Supplier Partner Lifetime Achievement Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — March 18, 2025 — TRSA is pleased to announce that David Tingue, CEO of Tingue, Brown & Co. of Peachtree City, Georgia, will be honored with the TRSA Maglin-Biggie Supplier Partner Lifetime Achievement Award at the 112th TRSA Annual Conference taking place May 13-15 at the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas in Indian Wells, California. Tingue will receive the award during a special dinner on May 15 in recognition of his exceptional leadership, industry contributions, and commitment to excellence.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the TRSA Supplier Partner Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Tingue. “I feel a bit overwhelmed by this honor, as it has me reflecting on the many individual mentors and influencers in my life. Above all is my father, Bill Tingue, who was a recipient of this award in 2003. Dad showed me that you can come out on top while acting like a gentleman. The names of past recipients are truly humbling—these are my idols, and they always will be. Thanks to all of them for setting such a great example.”

A stalwart of the commercial laundry industry, Tingue has been instrumental in building his company’s global presence. He has strengthened its supply chain, ensuring resilience through financial crises and pandemics so that customers were never without their necessary consumables, spare parts and local service. Under his leadership, Tingue has expanded into Hong Kong, Canada, the Caribbean and Ireland. He is also a visionary in digitizing the company’s operations, launching an e-commerce platform in 2023 that has been widely adopted by laundry operators worldwide, including more than 100 TRSA members.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Tingue has dedicated significant time and expertise to TRSA, serving on multiple committees, including Healthcare, Marketing, Strategic Management and Strategic Planning, as well as his personal favorite, the Government Relations Committee. He also served on TRSA’s Board of Directors from 2002 to 2004, is a graduate of TRSA’s Sales and Marketing Institute (SMI) and is a consistent supporter of TRSAPAC. As a constant cheerleader for TRSA programs, he has sent dozens of Tingue employees to EMI, MMI, PMI, and other TRSA-sponsored events.

A fourth-generation leader, Tingue took the helm of his family’s business in 1992 after earning an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management. He held various management positions in the Tingue division, becoming president in 2000. In January 2007, he succeeded his father, William J. Tingue, as CEO of the parent company. Under his leadership, the business has closed 18 acquisitions, three business divestitures and six real estate deals.

David resides in Tampa, FL, with his wife, Andrea. The next generation of the Tingue family remains active in the business, with David’s son John representing the fifth generation.

“We recently launched a new mission statement at Tingue: Fostering a benevolent culture that drives us to be the familiar, friendly and trusted solution for our laundry partners,” Tingue said. “This Lifetime Achievement Award suggests that we are on the right path. While this award marks a significant milestone, I believe there is still more to contribute. I look forward to continuing to support and advance the industry, ensuring that the next generation can build on the strong foundation we’ve all worked so hard to establish. Thank you to my friends of the TRSA.”

For more information and to register for the TRSA Annual Conference, visit www.trsa.org/annualconference.

Posted: March 19, 2025

Source: TRSA