Major Expansion For Automation Services Provider ACG Kinna Follows Record Year

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — March 25, 2026 — In response to growing demand for its full textile and finished product line automation services, ACG Kinna – a member of TMAS, the Swedish textile machinery association – has inaugurated a 1,000-square-metre expansion at its headquarters in Skene, Sweden.

“Following a number of acquisitions in recent years, we needed to either relocate or expand, and opted to remain here in Skene,” explains Sales and Marketing Manager Tomas Aspenskog. “The expansion is directly connected to our existing headquarters and is enabling us to relocate some staff to this centralised location, as well as providing plenty of additional specialised assembly space. It will improve logistics for us and simplify and speed up operations for the company, our suppliers and our customers.”

Automation benefits

ACG Kinna had a record year in 2025 as manufacturers of pillows and duvets for the home furnishings sector are increasingly recognising the benefits of full automation.

Under its trademarked slogan ‘Complete Process – One Supplier’, the company has pioneered the development of complete robotic pillow lines from the handling and opening of filling material to sewing, digital quality control and packaging.

In parallel, ACG Kinna is also now making further inroads into the finished filter bag market and will be demonstrating its latest advances in this field at the forthcoming Filtech 2026 exhibition in Cologne, Germany from June 30th to July 2nd.

“Our modular solutions enable customers to be more flexible and faster in adapting specific parts of a production line to meet new demands, and also to grow over time,” says Aspenskog. “There are also many benefits for manufacturers in dealing with only one project leader, contact person, supplier, freight handler and installation team. Despite all that’s happening in the world, the market for our services is buzzing and we are seeing a lot of activity, especially across Europe and in North America.”

Acquisitions growth

Part of the highly diversified and still family owned ACG Group since 2013, ACG Kinna significantly expanded its services five years ago, with the acquisition of Finland-based Nowo Machinery, the long-established specialist in technologies for fibre and raw material processing and manufacturer of the highly successful Nowo pillow filling system and ball fibre machines.

More recently, the acquisitions of two other Swedish companies, EyeTech, a developer of machine vision solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and factory automation, and Styrteknik Europe, a manufacturer of industrial sewing machines for home furnishings, has further expanded ACG Kinna’s scope of offered services.

“Automation has become a must for a number of reasons,” says TMAS Secretary General Therese Premler-Andersson. “Product traceability, flexibility and local production, in addition to new trade regulations, are now driving the market and given the challenge of finding skilled operators and constantly increasing costs, manufacturers are looking for simpler systems that will save on resources and boost productivity wherever possible. ACG’s latest expansion follows those made by other TMAS members operating in similar fields and providing the tools for highly sophisticated 21st Century production.”

Posted: March 25, 2026

Source: TMAS, the Swedish textile machinery association / ACG Kinna Automatic AB