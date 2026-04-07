Nonwovenn Fuels Further Growth Appointment Of Dr. Nisarg Tambe As Director Of Innovation

BRIDGWATER, England — April 7, 2026 — Nonwovenn has appointed industry expert, Dr. Nisarg Tambe, as director of innovation. With his career to date spent focusing on research and development in diverse applications within the nonwoven market, Nisarg will be central to driving forward the next phase of innovation and developing cutting-edge solutions.

In addition, Dave Hill will be transitioning from the role of Innovations Director to the new role of Next Gen Products Director.

Nisarg joins Nonwovenn after more than a decade in the industry, bringing his knowledge and experience of the sector at a key time for the business, which was recently acquired by CorpAcq. Prior to joining the Nonwovenn team, Nisarg was Head for Research and Development for the Evolon product range at Freudenberg Performance Materials.

Nisarg has an acknowledged track record and ability to combine deep technical expertise with a strong commercial mindset, enabling organisations to translate innovation into scalable and market-leading solutions. With Nonwovenn already established in markets across the world and serving a diverse range of global customers, this appointment will further strengthen Nonwovenn’s ability to develop highly technical cutting-edge solutions that contribute to improving safety, protecting health and saving lives.

Dave Hill’s new role will involve the continuation and commercialisation of existing Nonwovenn next generation product development activities, devising and developing new collaborative development partnerships, and ensuring greater business development alignment, awareness and influence around key global markets. He will also touch upon regulatory requirement changes and influences that will shape the basis of existing products to support new product timescales.

Commenting on his appointment, Nisarg Tambe said: “What attracted me to Nonwovenn was the company’s strong reputation for developing bespoke solutions, and its position at the forefront of developing next-generation nonwoven materials for demanding applications. I’m looking forward to developing the innovation strategy for this next growth phase and supporting the development of the next cutting-edge solutions.”

Dave Hill added: “This is a tremendous opportunity to not only influence and extend the ongoing longer term development opportunities, but to explore and shape development direction in a much more strategic and influential way.”

David Lamb, Chairman of Nonwovenn, added: “Nisarg joins our team at a very important time of the business, following our acquisition and the launch of our next phase of growth. His key industry experience, combined with our drive and ambition, means we can take our innovation focus to the next level. In addition, it’s great to be transitioning Dave to a new role, which will be vital in the continuation of our next gen product development. Some very exciting changes within the business.”

Posted: April 7, 2026

Source Nonwovenn