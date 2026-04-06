FILTECH 2026: Neumag Nonwoven Showcases Technologies for Meltblown and Spunbond

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany— April 2, 2026 — Under its Neumag brand, Barmag will present its technologies for the production of nonwovens for filter media at this year’s FILTECH. From June 30 to July 2, the company will be represented at the Cologne trade fair in Hall 8, Booth E68.

Focus on Nonwovens for Filter Media

The main focus is on solutions for producing high-performance filter media at competitive costs. Here, Neumag excels in both the meltblown sector and with its spunbond solutions.

Meltblown technology for the highest quality requirements

Neumag’s meltblown technology enables the efficient and straightforward production of high-performance nonwovens for filtration, insulation, and sorption applications. A wide variety of polymers can be processed—from classic polyolefins such as PP and PE, through PET, PLA, PBT, and PA, to specialty plastics like PPS or TPU. All of these and other raw materials can be processed safely and reliably using the Neumag meltblown process.

The hycuTEC hydrocharging technology, which was honored with the Edana Filtrex Innovation Award, enables the production of particularly high-performance electret filter media. This allows the pressure drop of a typical FFP2 filter medium to be reduced to less than a quarter. “Filtration efficiencies of over 99.99% are easily achievable with standard media weighing around 35 g/m² and a maximum pressure drop of 35 Pa,” explains Andreas Frisch, Regional Sales Director Nonwoven. “Furthermore, the additional drying step is eliminated in most applications—another advantage of this innovative technology,” he adds.

Spunbond solutions for high-performance filter concepts

Spunbond nonwovens are becoming increasingly important in filtration—both as carrier materials and as standalone filter media. By tailoring nonwoven structures specifically to the task at hand, customer-specific requirements can be precisely met. It is also possible to combine multiple functions within a single layer.

In particular, the company’s long-standing expertise in bicomponent spinning processes opens up new possibilities in the design of innovative nonwoven structures. The Neumag Bico spunbond process allows for the combination of different fiber cross-sections as well as the simultaneous production of different fibers from one or more polymers on a single line. The spectrum ranges from classic core-sheath and side-by-side filaments to split fibers and so-called mixed fibers.

Posted: April 6, 2026

Source: BARMAG – A Subsidiary of the Rieter Group