EDANA: 2025 Nonwoven Production In Greater Europe: European Nonwovens Industry Remains Strong Amid Challenging Market Conditions

BRUSSELS, Belgium— April 7, 2026 — EDANA, the international association serving the nonwovens and related industries, released today the European annual statistics for 2025, offering a comprehensive picture of the nonwovens industry in Greater Europe. This information shows an overview of the industry’s strength and resilience across the region.

According to the figures collected and compiled by EDANA, overall nonwovens production in Europe declined by around 2.2% in 2025, reaching 2,919,000 tonnes.

Jacques Prigneaux, EDANA’s Market Analysis and Economic Affairs Director, stated: “Despite the negative impact of several drivers affecting the nonwovens industry, the slowdown in demand across some key market segments, and an increasing competition from abroad, the European nonwovens industry has once again demonstrated its strength, resilience, flexibility and ability to innovate.”

Diverging trends were observed across European countries and among the various nonwovens production processes. Total spunmelt output decreased by 3.3%, while drylaid technologies production remained nearly stable at -0.7%. Limited growths were recorded in hydroentanglement and needle-punched bonding processes, at +0.1% and +0.8%, respectively.

The hygiene market—still the main end-use for nonwovens by volume—declined by 2.7% in 2025, following growth of 1.7% in 2024. This decrease was mainly driven by developments in the baby diaper market.

Significant changes in tonnage for nonwovens in 2025 were also seen in sales of roll goods for personal care wipes (+0.9%), building and roofing (-6.8%), automotive interiors (-0.9%), and upholstery (-7.1%). However, these figures do not take into account specific grammage developments, which are available to EDANA members through surface area data.

Prigneaux added: “We would like to thank participating companies for their continued efforts in providing data year after year. This direct input from producers, combined with a comprehensive monitoring of the industry, results in a valuable business tool for our member companies throughout the supply chain.”

As part of one of its most valued membership benefits, all EDANA members will receive a complimentary copy of the report 2025 Nonwovens Market Insights.

“More detailed figures by production process and market segment will be disclosed during INDEX™ 26, in Geneva. Exhibitors and visitors are invited to attend the Market Trends Seminar, which will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 19 May”, Prigneaux announced.

Posted: April 7, 2026

Source:EDANA