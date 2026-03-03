Preliminary Conference Program Announced For The 2026 World Of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference

CARY, N.C. — March 3, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has released the preliminary conference program for the 2026 World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, to be held June 29–July 2 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

Under the theme, “Redefining Wipes: Smart. Sustainable. Scalable,” this year’s program will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, brand owners, and thought leaders to examine the technologies, regulations, and market forces shaping the next generation of wipes.

The conference will explore sustainable packaging trends, evolving standards and regulations, substrate evaluation, formulation science, decarbonization strategies, household and baby wipes, and developments across the global market and value chain. Additional presentations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Preliminary Conference Presentations

Confirmed presentations to date include:

CHT USA , “From Use to Return: Degradable High-Performance Chemistries Transforming Wipe Formulations”

, “From Use to Return: Degradable High-Performance Chemistries Transforming Wipe Formulations” Clariant Corporation , “Impact of Formulation Complexity on Preservative System Robustness and Contamination Prevention in Wet Wipes”

, “Impact of Formulation Complexity on Preservative System Robustness and Contamination Prevention in Wet Wipes” The Clorox Company , “Navigating the Regulatory Landscape to Develop Antimicrobial Wipes Products”

, “Navigating the Regulatory Landscape to Develop Antimicrobial Wipes Products” David E. James Consultancy , “Beyond Plastic: The UK Plastics in Wet Wipes Ban and Its Implications for Products, Labelling, Flushability, and Europe: The end of the beginning—or the beginning of the end?”

, “Beyond Plastic: The UK Plastics in Wet Wipes Ban and Its Implications for Products, Labelling, Flushability, and Europe: The end of the beginning—or the beginning of the end?” Euromonitor International , “From Routine to Ritual: Capturing Growth in Wipes Through Proactive Skin Care, Experiential Elevate and Occasion Targeting”

, “From Routine to Ritual: Capturing Growth in Wipes Through Proactive Skin Care, Experiential Elevate and Occasion Targeting” INDA , “Navigating the Regulatory Storm: Tariffs, PFAS Bans, Plastics Restrictions, and the Fight for National Do Not Flush Labeling in 2026”

, “Navigating the Regulatory Storm: Tariffs, PFAS Bans, Plastics Restrictions, and the Fight for National Do Not Flush Labeling in 2026” INDA , “The Evolving Landscape of Wipes Standards and Regulations”

, “The Evolving Landscape of Wipes Standards and Regulations” The Pack Hub , “Wipe Packaging at a Crossroads: Navigating Sustainability, Regulation, and Performance”

, “Wipe Packaging at a Crossroads: Navigating Sustainability, Regulation, and Performance” Rockline Industries , “From Crisis Response to Daily Use: How COVID-19 Reshaped Household vs Disinfecting Wipe Requirements”

, “From Crisis Response to Daily Use: How COVID-19 Reshaped Household vs Disinfecting Wipe Requirements” Sharon Personal Care , “New Product Development for Wet Wipes – A Holistic Approach for Today’s Sophisticated Essential”

, “New Product Development for Wet Wipes – A Holistic Approach for Today’s Sophisticated Essential” Soane Technologies , “Strong When It Matters, Gone When It Counts: Advances in Flushable Nonwoven Design”

, “Strong When It Matters, Gone When It Counts: Advances in Flushable Nonwoven Design” SPGPrints America, Inc. , “Enhancing Consumer Wipe Performance Through Specialty MPS & NCS Screens for Spunlace Lines”

, “Enhancing Consumer Wipe Performance Through Specialty MPS & NCS Screens for Spunlace Lines” Strategic Packaging Partners, “The Future of Wipe Packaging Under EPR: Risks, Opportunities, and Engineering Solutions”

Additional Conference Highlights

Wipes Development Course – June 29–30

Led by Heidi Beatty, CEO of Crown Abbey, this 12-session course provides in-depth instruction spanning the wipes development process—from concept and fabric selection to formulation design and packaging considerations.

Exhibits & Lightning Talks – June 30 & July 1

Attendees can discover the latest products, innovations, and technologies from industry suppliers in the Exhibits. Select exhibitors will also deliver five-minute Lightning Talks, offering concise insights into new developments ahead of the networking receptions and new technology showcases.

Lunch Arounds – June 30 & July 1

These small-group lunch discussions offer an opportunity to connect with peers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders in an interactive setting designed to encourage dialogue and collaboration.

Pre-Conference Webinars

A series of webinars leading up to the event will provide additional insight into key industry topics.

World of Wipes Innovation Award® – June 30 & July 2

This annual award recognizes advances in nonwoven-based wipes that expand functionality and application. Finalists will present their innovations on June 30, and the winner will be announced on July 2.

For more information and to view the preliminary conference program, visit:

https://www.worldofwipes.org/conference-schedule

To register, reserve a tabletop exhibit, or become a sponsor, visit:

https://www.worldofwipes.org/

Posted: March 3, 2026

Source INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry