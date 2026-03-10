Barnet And Carbon Fiber Conversions (CFC) Announce Strategic Partnership

AACHEN / NIEDERZISSEN, Germany — March 10, 2026 — Barnet and Carbon Fiber Conversions (CFC) announce the launch of a strategic partnership. The aim of the collaboration is to grow the global market for recycled carbon fibers in plastics.

As a technology specialist, Carbon Fiber Conversions brings its comprehensive expertise in the preparation and processing of carbon fibers to this partnership. Founded more than a decade ago, the company has established itself as a reliable and innovative player in the recycling and processing of carbon fibers. Barnet, with more than 125 years of experience in the global fiber market, will complement this expertise with its international network and strong global market presence to promote CarboFlow.

CarboFlow is a 100% recycled carbon fiber which offers controlled properties and proven consistency and performance for reinforcing thermoplastic compounds. Since its introduction, more than 5,000 tons of CarboFlow have already been delivered into series production applications, demonstrating the material’s reliability and strong industrial demand.

With CarboFlow, Barnet expands its portfolio with a viable and sustainable solution alongside its high-performance carbon fiber products. CFC has demonstrated to be a reliable partner in the field of processing carbon fibers suitable for gravimetrical feeding in high-performance plastics.

“By combining our technical expertise with Barnet’s global sales strength, we are creating a strong platform for growth and innovation,” explains the founder of Carbon Fiber Conversions, Dr. Marcel Sittel-Faraj.

Barnet also sees great potential in the partnership: “CFC’s products and technical expertise are the perfect fit to expand our current efforts in recycling carbon fibers. Together, we can tap into new markets and offer our customers worldwide efficient and sustainable solutions,” says Category Manager Carbon, Jan Druve.

Posted: March 10, 2026

Source: Barnet Europe W. Barnet GmbH &Co. KG