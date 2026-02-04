INDA Featured On Episode Of Search Engine Podcast, “Are Flushable Wipes Actually Flushable”

CARY, N.C. — February 4, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced today that Wes Fisher, Director of Government Relations, recently appeared as a guest on the popular podcast Search Engine in an episode titled “Are Flushable Wipes Actually Flushable?” In the episode Fisher provided insights into the nonwovens sector and represented INDA’s perspective on flushability standards that confirm when a wipe can be marketed as flushable.

The episode provided a well-balanced take on the misbelief that flushable wipes are the culprit of wastewater clogs, which is demonstrably not true. That said, it is important to ensure consumers understand the distinction between flushable and non-flushable wipes.

“I was delighted to highlight several important topics with the Search Engine team, including sharing results of the California Collection study that showed the importance of Do Not Flush labeling for non-flushable wipes and clarified that flushable wipes do not contribute to wastewater system issues,” said Fisher. “INDA is committed to advancing science-based methods to ensure that all products labeled flushable behave as intended in wastewater environments.”

Making up about 10% of wipes sold in the U.S., Flushable wipes are almost exclusively used as moist toilet tissue and are made from wood pulp and short plant-based fibers that are engineered to disperse in water similar to dry toilet paper.

Non-flushable wipes, on the other hand, make up around 90% of wipes sold and are made with long fibers that are meant to be durable to ensure product performance. Common non-flushable wipes including baby wipes, cleaning wipes, and makeup removal wipes, which all prominently feature a Do Not Flush symbol on packaging.

This podcast episode was published on January 30th. Search “flushable wipes” and listen to the episode here: https://www.searchengine.show/

Hosted by PJ Vogt, Search Engine explores intriguing questions about technology, society, and everyday phenomena. Search Engine was named one of the 100 Best Podcasts of All Time in 2025 by Time Magazine.

Posted: February 4, 2026

Source: INDA, The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry