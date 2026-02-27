Chicago Protective Apparel Sees Immediate Operational Gains With Lectra Valia Fashion

CHICAGO, IL — February 27, 2026 — Six months after beginning its collaboration with Lectra, a provider of industrial intelligence technology solutions to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries, Chicago Protective Apparel (CPA) is already seeing transformative results.

After implementing Lectra’s Valia Fashion—its intelligent cloud‑based solution—and the Vector Fashion iX6 automated cutting solution, CPA has achieved measurable ROI through material savings and improved operational efficiency. These upgrades have streamlined production and elevated quality across its facilities. With continued API automation and ongoing pattern conversions, the company expects even greater gains in the months ahead.

Founded in 1913, Chicago Protective Apparel, a division of Mechanix Wear, provides a broad range of high‑hazard personal protective apparel for industries such as heavy manufacturing, foundry, and electrical/utilities. The company produces hundreds of thousands of garments each year to safeguard workers in high‑risk environments. With more than 1,000 product families and over 200 fabric types across its U.S. and Mexico facilities, CPA set out to modernize its production processes to meet growing customer demand while upholding its uncompromising safety standards.

Since collaborating with Lectra, CPA has realized significant operational improvements, including:

An increase in overall nesting efficiency from 83% to 89%

Early indicators of a 4–6% reduction in fabric consumption, depending on marker complexity and fabric type, which also contributes to CPA’s ability to reduce textile waste

A 10% reduction in quality defects in the cutting process

Lead times for material readiness shortened by five days

Seamless cross‑border coordination enabled by real‑time monitoring across U.S. and Mexico facilities through Valia Fashion

Improved precision and reduced manual intervention through barcode scanning and API‑driven order management.

“What I really appreciated about working with Lectra was having a dedicated team supporting us to ensure a smooth implementation,” said Keith Christiansen, President & GM at CPA. “Looking ahead, we’re confident that we can double our business over the next three to five years — and Lectra will play a key role in helping us get there.”

By digitizing workflows from the cutting room to the factory floor, Lectra’s solutions have given CPA unprecedented visibility and control. Orders can now be monitored and transferred instantly across locations, while precision cutting reduces manual strain on the sewing department and ensures consistent product quality. Data traceability for spreads, cuts, and fabric usage has also been strengthened, further enhancing operational accuracy.

Valia Fashion is emerging as a critical component of CPA’s cutting operations, providing real‑time visibility into key equipment performance indicators. Its monitoring capabilities enable the team to track utilization rates, cycle times, and machine‑level efficiency with greater precision. This data allows CPA to implement targeted corrective actions, optimize asset performance, and enhance process consistency. As part of CPA’s continuous improvement framework, Valia Fashion supports data‑driven decision‑making and advances the organization toward higher levels of operational excellence.

“Protective apparel plays a vital role in safeguarding workers in high-risk industries, and we are honored to help CPA advance that mission,” said Ketty Pillet, Vice President Marketing, Americas at Lectra. “In just six months, CPA has demonstrated how quickly a company can unlock measurable value when digital transformation meets a strong vision to set new standards in quality and performance.”

With a successful six-month rollout complete, CPA and Lectra are focused on expanding these early gains. Their joint efforts are establishing the infrastructure needed for scalable growth, accelerated product‑design innovation, and continued advancements in manufacturing performance. This foundation positions CPA to consistently deliver the highest levels of safety, quality, and reliability to customers worldwide.

Posted: February 27, 2026

Source: Lectra