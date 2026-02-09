Carrington Textiles And Pincroft Unite Defence Expertise At Enforce Tac

ADLINGTON, UK — February 9, 2026 — Carrington Textiles and Pincroft return to Enforce Tac for the third time, presenting a co-branded stand that brings together textile manufacturing and specialist finishing under one roof.

Carrington Textiles will showcase its capability as a global manufacturer of performance and protective fabrics for defence and security markets. The collection spans proven military constructions alongside developments including the Defence Stock Range and the expanded military portfolio featuring ProTact by Haartz?. Together, these fabrics demonstrate a focus on durability, comfort and consistent performance for demanding operational environments.

Pincroft complements this with a service-led offer as a commission dyer, printer and finisher, supporting a wide range of defence, workwear and technical textile programmes. Key capabilities include in-house permethrin application for insect repellent finishes, precision rotary screen engraving and fully managed end to end processing. From artwork development and digital file preparation through screen engraving to final printing, Pincroft controls the entire process, delivering speed, security and repeatable quality.

Paul Farrell, Sales Director, said, “Having Carrington Textiles and Pincroft side by side is incredibly powerful for customers. It allows us to discuss fabric engineering, specialist finishes and print execution in one joined-up conversation, reducing complexity and strengthening confidence in the supply chain.”

Visitors can find both brands in Hall 8, Stand 116.

Posted: February 9, 2026

Source: Carrington Textiles