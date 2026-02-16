Carbon Announces Appointment Of Jason Rolland, Ph.D. As Chief Technology Officer

REDWOOD CITY, CA— February 16, 2026 — Carbon, a product development and manufacturing technology company, today announced the promotion of Jason Rolland, Ph.D. to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Rolland, who has been with Carbon for over 12 years and was one of the company’s earliest hires, brings a distinguished career in launching new technologies to market within the startup ecosystem.

A polymer scientist by training, Rolland earned his Ph.D. in 2005 under Carbon co-founder Joseph DeSimone, Ph.D.. During his tenure at Carbon, he built the materials team and co-invented the company’s patented dual-cure resin platform. His leadership was instrumental in launching numerous ground-breaking resin products that, combined with Carbon’s hardware and software platforms, revolutionized the additive manufacturing space by enabling applications once considered impossible with existing, traditional technologies.

“I’m humbled and excited to take on this challenge,” said Jason Rolland. “Over the past 12 years, I’ve really grown to love this space and this technology. I think additive manufacturing is critically important to building the next generation of products that impact our society, and I think Carbon is well positioned to lead this effort.”

Prior to Carbon, Rolland was a co-founder of Liquidia, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA). He is a recognized expert in additive manufacturing and a prolific inventor, holding over 60 issued U.S. patents with an additional 45 pending. His career is defined by a strong history of innovation at the intersection of multiple scientific and engineering disciplines.

“I couldn’t be more excited about having Jason in this role,” said Phil DeSimone, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon. “He has been a prolific innovator and leader since he joined Carbon in the early days and is responsible for many of the company’s largest revenue products. I am excited to have him lead Carbon’s broader product development and R&D organization as we continue to lead the way in additive manufacturing technology and solutions.”

Posted: February 16, 2026

Source: Carbon