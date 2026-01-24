Trivantage® Presents New Shade Sail Seminar: Shades Of Innovation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — January 21, 2026 — Trivantage, a trusted supplier of fabrics and hardware in the shade industry, is launching an all-new educational experience in 2026. The first-ever Shades of Innovation—a seminar exploring all things shade sail—will take place on Feb. 20 in Fort Worth, TX.

Led by the creators of Shade Sail University, an educational initiative by Wholesale Shade, this one-day event will dive into themes like design, 3D rendering, theory, post and bracket installation, measuring, plus tips and tricks. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and door prizes will be raffled. Attendance is free, though interested parties are encouraged to RSVP here.

February’s event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Worthington Renaissance Hotel, where attendees can receive a special room rate until January 29. The next Shades of Innovation seminar is planned for March 5 in Los Angeles.

Shades of Innovation is the latest in a series of educational events presented by Trivantage. The company recently introduced The Makers Meet, geared toward workroom and upholstery professionals, and it continues to host Performance on Deck marine fabrication seminars around the country.

“Beyond supplying materials, our mission is to help our customers excel in their craft by equipping them with knowledge and resources,” said Brett Baird, Vice President of Sales at Trivantage. “We’re excited to continue driving the industry forward through new educational opportunities like Shades of Innovation.”

Posted: January 24, 2026

Source: Trivantage