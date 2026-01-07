NONWOVENN Acquired By CorpAcq

BRIDGWATER, England — January 7, 2026 — Nonwovenn, one of the world’s leading nonwoven fabric-tech companies, has been acquired by CorpAcq, the Altrincham-based business acquisitions compounder backed by TDR Capital.

The acquisition also marks the successful exit of BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor.

Founded in 2003 by the current Chairman David Lamb, Nonwovenn manufactures and supplies bespoke technical fabrics for niche markets. The company has a strong focus on harm reduction with its product range including materials for protective clothing and wound treatment. Following an initial multi-million-pound investment in 2016, BGF has supported the business through a period of significant growth.

The company has increased its annual turnover from £19m in 2016 to £46 million in 2025 and has continued its strong growth into 2026. The business has now celebrated 19 consecutive years of profit and is a significant exporter of goods. It is a major employer in Somerset and recently invested a further £1.5 million in research and development to enhance its CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) protective solutions.

David Lamb, Chairman of Nonwovenn, said: “We’re proud to have delivered such consistent growth and strong profitability over two decades, whilst remaining committed to maintaining the highest quality and customer satisfaction across our product lines. Partnering with BGF has been instrumental in maximising our potential – enabling us to strengthen innovation, diversify product lines and expand internationally. We’re excited to build on these strong foundations in our next phase of growth as part of CorpAcq.”

This exit was led for BGF by Paul Oldham and supported by Louis Hall from BGF’s Bristol team, with Alantra providing CF advice to the Nonwovenn shareholders.

Paul Oldham, BGF, said: “Nonwovenn has gone from strength to strength since our initial investment in 2016, reflected in the outstanding returns delivered for BGF. This impressive management team has built a loyal customer base by providing consistently high levels of service and product development. Our nine-year partnership with the business has been hugely enjoyable and successful and I look forward to seeing how the team builds on their success with the backing of CorpAcq.”

Stuart Kissen, Head of Acquisitions at CorpAcq, added: “Nonwovenn is an outstanding business with a leading market position, strong growth prospects and a highly experienced management team. We see significant opportunity in the fabric technology space and are looking forward to establishing a long-term partnership with David and his team as Nonwovenn enters the next stage of its development.”

