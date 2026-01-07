Harper Hygienics Introduces A New Line Of Baby Wipes — Kindii Water Care

WARSAW — January 7, 2026 — Harper Hygienics introduces Kindii Water Care, a new line of baby wipes created to meet the needs of the most sensitive skin from the very first day of life. Kindii Water Care is designed with simplicity, safety, and gentleness in mind, combining a minimalist formula with carefully selected, skin-friendly materials.

Kindii Water Care wipes are made with 99.9% water and contain only three ingredients, including grapefruit extract, known for its natural preservative properties. The fragrance-free formula gently cleanses delicate baby skin without irritation and is dermatologically tested, making it suitable for newborns and infants.

The wipes are produced from 100% natural viscose fibers derived from plant-based cellulose, in line with the brand’s commitment to responsible care. They are fully biodegradable, free from microplastics, and designed to naturally decompose, helping reduce environmental impact and support more sustainable everyday choices.

With Kindii Water Care, the brand reinforces its philosophy that less is more – offering parents a product that provides effective hygiene, exceptional gentleness, and peace of mind, while remaining mindful of the planet.

Posted: January 7, 2026

Source: Harper Hygienics S.A.