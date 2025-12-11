INDA Releases New North American Nonwovens Industry Demand & Forecast Report

CARY, N.C. — December 10, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has released the North American Nonwovens Industry Demand & Forecast, 2024–2029, the thirteenth edition of its authoritative market intelligence series. The report provides detailed demand data from 2019–2024 and forecasts through 2029, incorporating the most recent tariff changes enacted by the current administration and their expected impacts on nonwoven market dynamics.

Redesigned to better support strategic planning and investment decisions, the report offers a reliable, accurate view of demand across all North American nonwoven end-use markets. Forecasts are built from robust analyses of key market drivers and trends, presenting the industry’s growth potential in dollar value, units, and volume (square meters and tonnage).

“This report provides insights on nonwoven demand across the short-life and long-life market segments,” said Tony Fragnito, President & CEO of INDA. “The intelligence included here is critical for business leaders responsible for asset management, operational planning, and long-term strategy.”

“The nonwovens industry is constantly evolving and innovating, making it an increasingly attractive area for investment and growth,” said Mark Snider, INDA’s Chief Market & Research Analyst. “This report will help guide both current participants and new investors as they navigate emerging opportunities.”

Key components of the report include:

Economic and population drivers shaping market growth in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada over the next five years

Demand analysis for Disposable, Filtration, Wipes, Medical, and other applications

Long-life durable sectors including Transportation, Building & Construction, Furnishings, Geotextiles & Agro Textiles, and Apparel

Key demand model drivers and historical market disruptors, including the COVID-19 pandemic

A summary of historical patterns and future trends influencing the nonwovens sector

The new Demand & Forecast report complements INDA’s North American Nonwoven Supply Report (released May 2025), which provides capacity, production, and trade flow data. Together, the Supply and Demand reports offer a complete view of the market—past, present, and future—and serve as essential tools for business leaders seeking a comprehensive understanding of industry performance and trajectory.

For more information or to purchase the North American Nonwovens Industry Demand & Forecast report, visit: www.inda.org/market-intelligence/

For questions, contact INDA at publications@inda.org

Posted: December 11, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry