Bally Ribbon Mills Highlights Advanced Webbing Solutions For The Parachute Industry

BALLY, Pa. — December 22, 2025 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, highlights its advanced webbing solutions for the parachute industry. With a longstanding reputation for quality and innovation, BRM’s webbing is designed to meet the critical demands of aerospace and commercial parachute applications, ensuring optimal performance, strength, and durability.

BRM’s parachute webbing is engineered using high-performance fibers such as Nylon, Kevlar®, Vectran®, PTFE, and Zylon®PBO, providing superior strength, strength to weight ratio and reliability. Manufactured to meet stringent military specifications, including PIA-Spec and Mil-Spec standards, these narrow woven fabrics are essential components in life-support systems. The company’s Nylon Webbing (Mil-W-4088K) and Tubular Nylon Webbing (Mil-W-5625K) are Berry Amendment compliant and undergo rigorous testing to meet the exacting standards required for critical parachute applications.

BRM is developing new woven tapes and webbings utilizing DuPont’s Kevlar® EXO, a next-generation fiber that offers a higher strength-to-weight ratio compared to Kevlar® 29 and Vectran®. This material provides enhanced performance characteristics while maintaining a more competitive price point than traditional PBO materials. Currently under evaluation for use in the parachute industry, Kevlar® EXO presents a promising alternative for applications requiring lightweight strength and reliability.

Designed to withstand extreme conditions, BRM’s parachute webbing features low pack volume, high energy absorption, and superior abrasion resistance, making it ideal for deployment in demanding environments. These materials are integral to parachute canopy reinforcements, harnesses, and risers, ensuring both safety and reliability in airborne operations. Beyond traditional parachute systems, BRM’s webbing solutions support advanced aerospace applications, including space rocket launch vehicles, capsule recovery programs, and NASA-directed commercial sector initiatives.

BRM maintains the highest quality standards, holding ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications, underscoring its commitment to precision and excellence. The company ensures strict compliance with federal regulations, providing Berry Amendment-compliant products that are 100 percent sourced and manufactured in the United States. This dedication to quality and reliability has solidified BRM’s reputation as a trusted supplier of high-performance webbing for mission-critical applications.

For more information about parachute webbing solutions from Bally Ribbon Mills, visit https://www.ballyribbon.com/mil-spec

Posted: December 26, 2025

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)