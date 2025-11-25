Milliken & Company And Numat Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Next-Generation Protection Solutions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — November 25, 2025 — Numat Technologies Inc., a producer of Nobel Prize-winning metal-organic framework (MOF) materials, and Milliken & Company have announced a strategic supply relationship to deliver next-generation protective fabric solutions for defense, first responder and industrial customers. The integration of Milliken’s advanced textiles with Numat’s Sentinel® MOF technology platform will create functional, reactive, and self-decontaminating fabrics that enhance protection, breathability, and comfort in extreme environments.

“Our work with Numat is about bold innovation and real-world impact,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. “Together, we are setting a new standard in protection — delivering textile solutions that not only help safeguard lives but redefine what’s possible in our industry.”

These MOF-enabled textile solutions are non-PFAS and will be manufactured in the United States, reflecting both organizations’ commitment to material innovation, environmental stewardship, and a strengthened U.S. industrial base. Key customers for this innovative chemical protection solution platform include chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense professionals and first responders seeking non-PFAS alternatives to legacy protective technologies.

“This partnership represents a generational leap forward in protective fabrics and suits,” said Ben Hernandez, CEO of Numat Technologies. “By combining Numat’s highly advanced MOF technology platform with Milliken’s textile technology and scale, we’re delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions that protect those who protect us.”

Future product development will include cutting-edge signature management and enhanced concealment textile technologies, integrating CBRN defense with adaptive battlefield camouflage performance.

“We’re not just supplying advanced materials — we’re driving American innovation to shape the future of protective textiles,” said Marcio Manique, senior vice president, and managing director for Milliken’s apparel business. “Partnering with Numat strengthens our leadership in core markets as we expand CBRN solutions that set the standard for performance and protection.”

Posted: November 25, 2025

Source: Milliken & Company