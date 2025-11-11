Jones Family Of Companies Hires Eric Delaby As Sr. Director, Sales

HUMBOLDT, TN — November 11, 2025 — Jones Family of Companies, a leading manufacturer of sustainable, high-performance nonwoven materials, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Eric Delaby has been brought on board as the Senior Director of Sales. Delaby has more than twenty years of experience in the bedding industry, with a broad, distinguished career in sales spanning textiles, nonwovens, and specialty fibers.

“I am excited to join Jones and contribute to its ongoing success,” Delaby said. “As a leader in the industry, Jones has a great reputation for quality and innovation. I look forward to working with the talented team and helping shape the future of the company.”

In his new position, Delaby will be responsible for business development across all divisions in Jones. He will report to Dennis St. Louis, Chief Sales Officer of Jones Nonwovens.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our team,” said St. Louis. “With his extensive background, he will bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspective. We’re confident that he will drive our continued success and growth, and further strengthen our commitment to delivering high quality products and exceptional service to our current and future customers.”

Posted: November 11, 2025

Source: Jones Family of Companies