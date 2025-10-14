Nonwovenn Celebrates 25% Growth In Sales

BRIDGWATER, England — October 14, 2025 — Nonwovenn, a nonwoven fabric-tech company, has announced its 19th consecutive year of profitable growth, marking another milestone in the company’s journey of investment, innovation and global expansion.

For the 2024/25 financial year, Nonwovenn delivered revenues of £45 million, which represented a 25% increase in sales year-on-year. The strong performance has been driven in part by double digit growth in its PouchTech and ProTech business units. Alongside this growth, the business has welcomed over 50 new members of staff, reflecting the level of investment and scale of expansion.

The record year comes off the back of Nonwovenn’s extensive three-year transformation programme, which has seen more than £10 million investment into a new ‘operational excellence model’ including investment in manufacturing equipment, an end-to-end operational efficiency programme and an enhancement in R&D and innovation capability. The past few months have also seen the conversion of existing chemical bond lines and the purchase of a further new line. A further £4 million of investment has been committed to support further growth, with an ambitious target to grow revenues in this financial year to £60 million.

As part of the innovation and growth strategy, Nonwovenn has also launched a brand-new business unit, CarbonTech. This is focused on activated carbon technology, which compliments the existing capabilities across as ProTech, MediTech, InduTech and PouchTech. This diversification reinforces the businesses position as an industry leader.

With sustainability high on the sector agenda, Nonwovenn is leading the industry having been awarded the gold medal by EcoVadis, at first attempt, in March 2025. This means it is ranked in the top 5% globally across over 130,000 companies. Nonwovenn is also recognised for excellence in environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Nonwovenn’s Commercial Director, Silke Brand added: “To have delivered 24% sales growth this year is something we are incredibly proud of. It is a testament to the innovation, investment and talent that runs through Nonwovenn. We are continuing to invest in our facilities, technology and people in the coming years and hope to continue this sustained growth. We have strong momentum across all our sectors and markets, and further growth is planned across the board in people, performance and investment.”

“The past year has been transformational for Nonwovenn, especially with the levels of investment and growth we have secured. The launch of the new CarbonTech business unit will also open up some new and exciting opportunities. Pair this with the internationalisation strategy and we are in a very strong position to continue leading the industry and being the partner of choice for businesses across the world.”

Nonwovenn is continuing to focus on the high-value, high growth segments, with future expansion plans targeting the Middle East, Far East and India, in addition to furthering the presence across all current areas.

Posted: October 14, 2025

Source: Nonwovenn