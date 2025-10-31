Filc Renamed Freudenberg Performance Materials

WEINHEIM, Germany — October 29, 2025 — With effect from January 1, 2026, the Freudenberg Performance Materials brand will replace the Filc brand, and the name of the company will also change from the same date.

The new brand presence concludes the successful integration of Filc in Freudenberg Performance Materials. For customers and suppliers, the only changes relate to the company address and the name of the bank account holder.

Filc joined Freudenberg Performance Materials in 2020 and this shared identity will now also be reflected in the joint brand presence: the Freudenberg Performance Materials brand will replace the Filc brand.

“The joint brand presence is the final step in the successful integration of Filc. It not only underscores our shared identity, but also brings a decisive advantage, in that Filc will be able to benefit even more from the strength of the Freudenberg brand. Our unchanged goal is to reinforce the sustainable success of our customers through innovative products,” Anže Manfreda, SVP at Filc, explained.

Change in the company’s name

The name of the company will also change effective January 1, 2026: “Filc d.o.o.” will in the future operate under the name of “Freudenberg Performance Materials Filc d.o.o.” For customers and suppliers, the only changes relate to the company’s address and the name of the bank account holder.

Posted: October 31, 2025

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding GmbH