Dilo Group With Kansan Materials, Izmir, On Display At ITMA ASIA Singapore 2025

EBERBACH, Germany — October 6, 2025 — We are very pleased to announce that Dilo Group, together with Kansan Materials, Izmir, shall be present at our booth No. H2 – D202 at ITMA ASIA and are looking forward to welcoming you to touch base with our latest developments. We shall discuss the range of our machinery for complete nonwoven lines as well as single specialty machinery and present nonwoven products from our Research and Application Centre. We will also take this time to acquaint you with our latest accomplishments and updates on service, software and new fields of expertise. Dilo has been specialising in the field of complete needling lines within our group to provide state-of-the-art solutions together with Temafa, Spinnbau, DiloMachines and DiloSystems as well as DG Engineering.

As a specialist for needling, Dilo has been leading in this technology for decades and are continuously updating machinery and processes in order to provide solutions for cost efficient nonwoven production at low energy consumption in many areas of needled nonwovens applications; lately, with the additional emphasis on lightweight products below 100 g/sqm for hygiene, cosmetic and medical applications. For this purpose, a large array of state-of-the-art needling lines are available in combination with high throughput fibre preparation, highly regular card feeding, high speed carding and crosslapping, in combination with drafting frames, in order to achieve an MD to CD ratio of 1 to 1.

Our MicroPunch model series allows product weights around approx. 30 g/sqm, which is only mechanically consolidated by needling or in combination with light thermobonding, providing a highly versatile array of different product quality features and parameters.

Please contact us for further demonstrations and product development services by our Technical Research Centre.

During ITMA ASIA we shall exhibit such lightweight applications by a series of physical samples, as well as samples on the other end of the needled products spectrum with very large area weights of up to approx. 5,000 g/sqm used as acoustical panels for sound dampening or heat insulation purposes.

This latter product spectrum includes new highly attractive patterning capabilities through our 3D-Lofter technique which uses a method of additive manufacturing by feeding additional opened fibre onto the surface of a needled substrate to be bonded together via needling, in combination with the DILOUR structuring process. The coloured patterns provide modern and attractive designs by feeding a large array of coloured fibre in various amounts. By varying the mass in Machine and Cross directions, we are able to create a visual effect of “sliding colours” for example. Modern designers and architects get a unique tool to make use of these colourful effects and add visual appeal to any room; be it in homes, offices, hotels or large administrative buildings. The 3D-Lofter can also be applied when moulded car interior parts need to be formed at reduced fibre consumption levels to make lighter cars.

Also, the new card feeder IsoFeed VRS is capable to run lower web weights at increased evenness.

Separate from the aforementioned advancements, the “PowerPunch” is one of our latest needle loom models, designed to reduce the vibration experienced in a loom to a new level. Also, the new kinematic system “SuperPunch,” is a combination of two HyperPunch needle beam drive mechanisms, designed to enlarge the range of advance per stroke in an easy-to-reach mode at low costs, allowing high throughput at low drafts.

Our focus is the further modernization of overall needle punch technology. To increase throughput, quality and productivity, patterning capabilities and the range of weights from very low to very high. Needling is the ideal production technology which requires minimal energy and no water consumption at the same time.

Our services at Dilo have been enlarged as well and include our new MODILOUS needle board system to reduce the costs associated with exchanging needles and maintaining needle boards. Get the latest on all these various improvements and modern aspects of Dilo needling technology at our booth.

— J.P. Dilo

Posted: October 6, 2025

Source: DiloGroup