Carrington Textiles Strengthens Sales Team With New Sales Manager Kim Proctor To Support Global Growth

ADLINGTON, UK — October 15, 2025 — Global workwear textile manufacturer, Carrington Textiles, has announced the appointment of a new Sales Manager, reinforcing the company’s focus on growth across its global markets.

With over 13 years of experience in the textile industry, Kim Proctor brings expertise in project management, interior design and full turnkey fit-out projects, alongside a strong focus on specialist textiles. Her career includes working with flame-retardant bedlinen and filled products for the healthcare sector as well as high-performance ripstop fabrics for the prison service, giving her deep insight into the technical requirements of diverse industries.

At Carrington Textiles, Kim will focus on managing a portfolio of key accounts and driving strategic growth across flame-retardant, printed and workwear fabrics. A particular emphasis will be placed on expanding the company’s presence in the defence and military markets through the development and supply of camouflage printed fabrics.

Paul Farrell, Sales Director at Carrington Textiles, said: “Kim’s background in specialist textiles, combined with proven experience working with clients such as the UK MoD, makes her a strong addition to our team. Her insight and drive will help us strengthen relationships with customers and develop new opportunities, particularly in the defence market.”

Speaking on her new role, Kim Proctor said: “I’m very excited to join the Carrington Textiles team. With my background and passion for specialist fabrics, I knew this role would be the perfect fit. During my time at Vision Linens, I worked with a wide range of clients, and I believe that experience will be a real asset in this new role. Carrington Textile’s global reputation and the expertise of the team here are inspiring. I’m looking forward to learning and sharing the exciting developments we have to offer with our customers.”

Posted: October 16, 2025

Source: Carrington Textiles