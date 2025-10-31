Bally Ribbon Mills To Highlight High-Performance Webbing At The 2025 Advanced Textiles Expo

BALLY, Pa. — October 31, 2025 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces that it will showcase its high-quality, high-performance webbing designs at the Advanced Textiles Expo 2025 from November 5–7, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. At booth E1600, BRM experts will be available to discuss the company’s award-winning materials, tapes, webbings, and specialty textiles, including high-performance webbings, E-WEBBINGS®, and other narrow fabrics featuring the latest in advanced fiber technologies.

This year, BRM will proudly feature Kevlar® EXO™, a next-generation aramid fiber that redefines performance and comfort for demanding applications. The company has incorporated this revolutionary material into its narrow fabrics to enhance strength-to-weight ratio and deliver superior performance in defense, deep space, and parachute systems.

BRM’s fabrics feature custom weave designs and high-performance fibers or fiber combinations. These patterns are created for specific end-use applications and can be customized for various industries, including aerospace, medical, safety, and commercial sectors. The technology and capabilities can also be adapted for new applications.

Among the materials to be showcased are E-WEBBINGS®, which are woven fabrics of traditional fibers combined with functional elements like conductivity, light transmission, and sensors. These narrow woven fabrics integrate embedded electronic components for power and data transmission and can be tailored to meet specific structural and conductive requirements. Composites, fabrics containing multiple unique fibers to leverage the different inherent properties of each component fiber, will also be featured. These multi-fiber fabrics are engineered for optimal performance in aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.

Tapes and Webbing with Superior Properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, abrasion resistance, and low elongation will be on display. Additionally, BRM will highlight its Materials on Planet Mars, which includes engineered fibers and fabrics used by NASA, ESA, and commercial contractors for near and deep space applications. This includes the 3D Orthogonally woven 3DMAT Quartz Material developed for the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) compression pads, named the 2023 NASA Government Invention of the Year.

BRM continues to push the boundaries of textile innovation by designing custom weaves and combining high-performance fibers tailored to specific end-use needs. Whether developing standard solutions or one-of-a-kind textiles, the BRM team collaborates closely with customers to meet the most challenging requirements.

The Advanced Textiles Expo is the premier event for the textile industry, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to showcase cutting-edge products, technologies, and solutions. For more than a century, the Expo has been the industrial fabrics industry’s flagship event, where stakeholders and leaders connect, discover, and source to grow their businesses.

For more information, connect with experts at BRM booth E1600 at the Advanced Textiles Expo or visit https://www.ballyribbon.com/

Posted: October 31, 2025

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)