Sunbrella Announces New Licensing Agreement With Phifer Incorporated Offering High Performance Sling Fabrics To Casual Industry

BURLINGTON, N.C. — September 10, 2025 — Glen Raven Material Solutions Group and Phifer Incorporated announce an exciting new partnership to provide high-quality Sunbrella Sling fabric for use on outdoor furniture such as chairs, chaises longues and other seating options. Through this partnership, Phifer Incorporated will license the Sunbrella brand to create an assortment of soft, textural sling fabrics thoughtfully crafted with Sunbrella yarns.

The brands are announcing their partnership ahead of this month’s Casual Market in Atlanta, with their first joint sling collection debuting in January 2026. The launch will feature about 50 stock and additional made-to-order sling fabrics—combining top sellers with new designs—produced in Phifer Incorporated’s facilities in the U.S. and Asia to serve the needs of global customers. Through continued partnership, the Sunbrella and Phifer Incorporated design teams will collaborate on development to ensure continued coordination of Sunbrella Sling styles for each season going forward. Sample tools and other collateral for the new collection will be available in January 2026.

“By combining the trusted performance and design leadership Sunbrella is known for with Phifer’s technical expertise in sling fabrics, we are setting a new standard for performance and beauty in outdoor furnishings,” said Suzie Roberts, vice president and general manager of furnishings at Sunbrella. “This partnership will allow us to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the casual industry with fabric selections that are as comfortable and stylish as they are durable.”

“We are excited to bring together two trusted names in performance fabrics—Sunbrella Sling and Phifertex®,” said Hugo Benitez, national market manager of designed fabrics at Phifer Incorporated. “This partnership is an ideal complement to our sling fabric portfolio and will elevate design and performance for the casual furniture market.”

The proprietary technology behind the new Sunbrella Sling fabric blends the strength of PVC with the softness of Sunbrella acrylic yarn for added comfort. Sunbrella Sling fabric is stain-resistant and easy to maintain.

Posted: September 10, 2025

Source: Glen Raven Material Solutions Group / Sunbrella