CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics Proud Legacy, Bold Future — Open for Business and Committed to Growth

ORDURA® Advanced Fabrics, a trusted innovator in durable, versatile fabrics, recently shared that it is fully committed to continuing its legacy of durability and innovation with renewed investment and a clear focus on growth.

Following a comprehensive strategic review earlier this year, INVISTA decided to retain ownership of the CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics brand, airbag, and industrial fibers businesses, reflecting its confidence in the brand’s long-term value and market leadership. This underscores INVISTA’s unique ability to supply both filament and staple berry compliant fibers, ensuring customers consistently receive reliable materials that meet regulatory requirements over the long term.

Durability And Trust

“CORDURA® is built on a foundation of durability and trust,” said Jeff Kugele, EVP of Downstream Nylon Fibers at INVISTA. “We’re making targeted investments to strengthen the brand and create new opportunities for our customers and partners. With a focus on durable innovation and long-term value creation, the future of CORDURA® is strong and full of potential.”

Founded in 1967, CORDURA® has evolved over five decades to become synonymous with high-performance, rugged fabrics used in workwear, outdoor, military, and lifestyle apparel and gear. The brand’s commitment to durability, versatility, and trusted partnerships has made it the reliable choice for designers, brands, and military organizations worldwide.

“INVISTA’s nylon business — including the CORDURA® brand — remains a critical part of our portfolio,” said Brook Vickery, INVISTA president and CEO. “We are excited about the future and the opportunity to grow with our customers through continued investment, innovation, and collaboration.”

Committed To Customer Partnerships And Innovation

As a global manufacturer with a broad portfolio spanning chemical intermediates, polymers, and fibers, INVISTA remains committed to reliable supply, innovation, and long-term customer partnerships. As part of that commitment, the company plans to invest more than $500 million (USD) over the next five years to strengthen and grow its global business. These investments build on more than $2 billion (USD) already invested since 2014.

Simultaneously, INVISTA is accelerating investments in new business development, marketing, and innovation in fibers and fabrics within the CORDURA® brand. These initiatives are designed to deliver next-generation performance fabrics and create increased value for customers across the outdoor, workwear, military, and lifestyle market sectors.

“We strive to be the preferred first choice for brands and consumers seeking unmatched durability, no matter the end use,” said Kugele. “We are actively seeking partners who share our passion for innovation and collaboration to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

New Developments And Focus On The Future

In the coming months CORDURA® plans to announce a new fiber innovation at the upcoming A+A trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany. This development came about by working alongside a select group of partners to solve a unique set of customer challenges. This exciting new development will position CORDURA® in a new way in the Flame Resistant Fabrics space. We invite attendees to visit the CORDURA® booth (Hall 16, A48) to meet the team and learn more about this exciting advancement.

Beyond this innovation, the business development team is actively cultivating new partnerships to accelerate growth and expand the CORDURA® brand’s influence globally. As we look ahead to 2026, there is much to anticipate in terms of collaborations, innovation, and product launches that will continue to elevate the brand and its offerings.

September 30, 2025