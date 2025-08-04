TRSA Announces Agenda For 14th Annual Healthcare Conference In Boston

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — August 4, 2025 — TRSA, the association for linen, uniform, and facility services, has officially announced the agenda for its 14th Annual Healthcare Conference, set to take place November 19–20 at the Hilton Boston Back Bay. This premier event will bring together industry leaders to explore cutting-edge innovations and trends shaping the healthcare services sector.

The conference will open with a keynote address by renowned futurist and former chief economist Shawn DuBravac, who will examine how rapid innovation and digital transformation are revolutionizing both healthcare and commercial laundry industries.

Attendees will gain insights into key developments in healthcare textiles, infection control, and supply-chain efficiency through a series of breakout and general sessions tailored for acute- and nonacute-care laundry operators. Highlights include:

Cost Control Strategies from Members to You

The Pitfalls and Best Practices of Writing Contracts

What’s New in the World of Healthcare Textiles

Hygienically Clean Program Update and ‘Ask the Auditors’

Standards and Regulations Update

Dynamic panel discussions will feature top professionals from leading healthcare organizations:

Bridging the Gap Between Infection Control and Healthcare Laundry

Featuring Jenna Rivers (APIC), James E. Odom Jr. (AHE), and Matthew Fauss (AHRMM)

Featuring Jenna Rivers (APIC), James E. Odom Jr. (AHE), and Matthew Fauss (AHRMM) Optimizing Costs and Quality: The GPO Perspective on Healthcare Laundry Services

Moderated by TRSA President & CEO Joseph Ricci, with panelists Trevor Rotondo (HealthTrust) and Stephanie Gregg (Vizient)

Frontline Insights: Infection Control in Healthcare Linen Management

Featuring experts from Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson, Emerald Textiles, and the Association for Linen Management (ALM)

The first full day will conclude with Industry Executive Perspectives on Healthcare Services, where top executives will share their views on sustainability, market trends, labor challenges, and the debate over reusables versus disposables.

New this year is the Best of Healthcare Showcase, celebrating impactful ideas and innovations from TRSA operator members and supplier partners. Selected winners will present their achievements during the conference. Submissions are now open: https://www.trsa.org/news/the-best-of-showcase-we-want-to-hear-from-you/

The event will wrap up with a plant tour of Unitex Healthcare Laundry Services in Lawrence, MA, offering attendees a firsthand look at advanced operations and best practices in healthcare laundry processing.

Registration is now open. For more information and to register, visit TRSA.org/healthcare

Posted: August 4, 2025

Source: TRSA, The Association For Linen, Uniform, And Facility Services