INDA Adds Kevin Conroy To Government Affairs Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. — August 19, 2025 — Today INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced that experienced policy expert Kevin Conroy has joined the association’s government and regulatory affairs staff as Senior Manager of Government and Regulatory Affairs.

Conroy brings extensive experience in government, politics, and public service to his new role at INDA. He most recently served on the staff of former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, where he held multiple senior positions over the course of Hogan’s eight years in office, including Director, Chief of Staff, and Assistant Secretary of Agriculture for the State of Maryland.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to the INDA team,” said INDA President Tony Fragnito, “his wealth of experience will expand our government and regulatory affairs impact at the state and federal levels while positioning INDA for even more proactive advocacy for the nonwovens sector.”

Conroy began his career on Capitol Hill in the office of Congressman Chris Shays before working for Congressman David Dreier and the House Rules Committee. He has managed numerous political campaigns at both the state and federal levels, building coalitions and executing successful strategies in competitive races.

“Kevin’s wealth of experience will allow us to hit the ground running on several issues important to the industry, including EPA rulemaking, state and federal PFAS and chemical regulations, and plastics,” added Wes Fisher, INDA Director of Government Affairs.

With a career spanning legislative, executive, and electoral arenas, Conroy brings a deep understanding of public policy, intergovernmental affairs, and political strategy to his new position at INDA. He will be working on the INDA team out of the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Posted: August 19, 2025

Source: INDA, The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry