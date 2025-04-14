Serge Ferrari Group Launches Biosourced Upholstery Solution — Batyline [Stam]Skin Feel

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — April 14, 2025 — Serge Ferrari Group, a designier, developer, and manufacturing innovative composite fabrics, has launched a new addition to its celebrated indoor and outdoor upholstery collection. Batyline [Stam]Skin Feel, composed of 47% bio-based content, is the premium choice for high-performance furniture design for residential and commercial spaces.

Batyline [Stam]Skin Feel is made from an organic cotton base cloth and recycled content derived from food waste. This material is a USDA Certified Biobased Product, part of the government’s BioPreferred® Program, which promotes the purchase and use of biobased products. The organic materials and refined manufacturing processes used for Batyline [Stam]Skin Feel enhance its sustainability and reduce resources needed for production.

Batyline [Stam]Skin Feel offers a perfect blend of comfort, versatility, and durability for furniture upholstery in demanding contract, residential, and marine environments. The product boasts a high percentage of organic materials (47%), including a cotton backing, without compromising its longevity. It comes with a five-year warranty. Inspired by similar silicone-based products but crafted with a focus on environmental sustainability, Batyline [Stam]Skin Feel provides an extremely soft and comfortable touch. Its smooth surface makes it easy to clean and an ideal choice for various spaces. Launching in time to coincide with Serge Ferrari Group’s 50th anniversary, the product underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to revolutionizing the upholstery materials industry.

“We are excited to continue our legacy over five decades of providing high-quality indoor and outdoor performance textiles while expanding our potential to manufacture more sustainable products,” said Constance Kocher, Design and Collection Manager for Serge Ferrari Group’s Batyline brand.“The innovative technology behind this new product is a testament to Serge Ferrari Group’s ongoing commitment to sustainable processes that minimize the company’s negative impact on the planet.”

GreenGuard-certified and phthalate-free, Batyline [Stam]Skin Feel meets all North American standards for fire retardancy. “This specialty fabric offers an exceptional balance of fire resistance and organic composition,” said Clara Geoffroy, Product Manager for Batyline and Stamoid brands, Serge Ferrari Group.”While other products in the market might offer sustainability with low fire resistance or high flame retardancy with less eco-friendly materials, Batyline [Stam]Skin uniquely combines a high percentage of organic components with outstanding fire resistance.”

Batyline [Stam]Skin Feel is available in 19 modern shades, including Carmin Red, Golden, Burgundy, Linen, Sand, and Marble White. The color palette was developed to complement other shades available in the Batyline family, extending the design possibilities and offering the opportunity to utilize multiple products in the same space or project. For more information about Batyline products, please visit www.sergeferrarigroup.com/us.

Posted: April 14, 2025

Source: Serge Ferrari Group