ExxonMobil Signature Polymers To Highlight Nonwoven Solutions At IDEA25

SPRING, Texas— April 23, 2025 — ExxonMobil will demonstrate its commitment to innovation and technology in the nonwovens industry at IDEA25 (booth #813), taking place April 29-May 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida. The trade show will mark the U.S. debut of the company’s Signature Polymers brand, showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that addresses evolving industry needs.

As a leader in polypropylene resins for the nonwovens industry, ExxonMobil continues to strengthen its position in hygiene and medical applications while expanding into new market segments. At IDEA25, ExxonMobil will emphasize the company’s dedication to creating nonwoven solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

“The demand for advanced nonwoven solutions in hygiene and medical applications continues to grow, driven by evolving healthcare needs and increased focus on material efficiency,” said Sasha Schmitt, Americas Polypropylene, Vistamaxx™ & Exact™ Market Development Manager. “IDEA25 provides an ideal platform for ExxonMobil to develop and strengthen our essential partnerships and showcase how Signature Polymers will continue to meet the needs of this critical industry across a myriad of nonwoven applications such as hygiene, medical and durable applications. .”

On 3:00 p.m. of April 30th, the company’s presentation, titled “Enabling Innovative Nonwoven Solutions with Sustainability Benefits,” will show how ExxonMobil can help meet increasing market demands through material efficiency and innovative product design.

The session will introduce how the company’s broad portfolio can help to enhance product performance and address shifting requirements for various nonwoven markets. It will also introduce Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling and examples of leveraging certified- circular polymers1 in product designs.

In October 2024, ExxonMobil announced the launch of Signature Polymers, a transformative initiative that unified ExxonMobil’s polyolefin products under a single portfolio brand. This new approach represents a deeper commitment to customer partnership and service, designed to help customers navigate complex industry challenges through enhanced collaboration and simplified product selection.

For more information about ExxonMobil’s Signature Polymers, visit:

https://www.exxonmobilchemical.com/en/brands/signature-polymers.

Posted: April 23, 2025

Source: ExxonMobil Signature Polymers