The Microfibre Consortium And ZDHC Advance Joint Research To Strengthen Wastewater Monitoring Of Fibre Fragmentation

LONDON / AMSTERDAM— April 23, 2026 — Building on a successful collaboration in 2023 to tackle fibre fragmentation pollution, The Microfibre Consortium (TMC) and the ZDHC Foundation (ZDHC) have launched Phase 2 of their joint initiative to strengthen how the textile industry measures and manages fibre fragmentation in wastewater.

Phase 2 moves from initial proof-of-concept to robust, data-driven validation. The project will expand wastewater testing across 15 textile manufacturing facilities globally to assess whether Total Suspended Solids (TSS) can reliably serve as a proxy indicator for fibre fragment concentration in industrial effluent.

TSS is already widely used to measure the total amount of suspended solids in wastewater. However, fibre fragments represent only a portion of these solids. Through parallel testing of TSS and Dynamic Image Analysis (DIA), a method that directly measures fibre fragment counts, the project aims to strengthen confidence in using TSS as a practical and scalable monitoring tool for the supply chain.

By collecting matched TSS and DIA data from balancing tanks and final effluent discharge points across diverse facilities, regions, and material types, the project will generate one of the most comprehensive datasets to date on fibre fragments in textile wastewater.

“This next phase is about validating the hypothesis at scale with a significant number of facilities representing a cross-section of the industry. If TSS can be robustly established as a proxy indicator for fibre fragments, the industry will have a scalable, globally accessible way to monitor and drive reductions in fibre emissions through existing wastewater systems.” — Maria Arroyo, Sector Partnership Lead, ZDHC

“We’ve outlined the actions that can be taken, now we’re creating the conditions for credible mitigation, at scale. Our collaboration with ZDHC shares a common ambition for scientific rigour and realistic solutions, for cost-effective application across the industry.” — Kelly Sheridan, CEO, The Microfibre Consortium

From Research to Action

The project will engage vertically integrated and wet-processing facilities across key global manufacturing hubs, representing a cross-section of the industry. The research engages manufacturing facilities of a variety of raw material types – polyester, cotton and polyamide – as well as targets priority processes such as denim production and laundry.

Wastewater sampling will be conducted via regional ZDHC Approved Wastewater Laboratories and tested with TSS and Dynamic Image Analysis performed at Hohenstein Laboratories in Germany. All data will be anonymised and analysed jointly by TMC and ZDHC, with results published in a consolidated technical report.

The Phase 2 objective is clear: to validate TSS as a practical proxy indicator to monitor fibre fragmentation in industrial wastewater.

Following completion of the validation phase, TMC and ZDHC will jointly develop an action plan to support suppliers in progressing towards ZDHC Wastewater and Sludge Guidelines Aspirational Levels for TSS. This plans to include supplier training, guidance on wastewater treatment technologies, and integration into ZDHC Academy learning modules.

By aligning scientific validation with practical implementation tools, the collaboration strengthens the industry’s ability to reduce fibre emissions at source, in one of the key pathways, wastewater. And address mitigation through targeted guidance and optimised effluent management.

Industry Collaboration at the Core

Tesco, Primark, adidas and lululemon are co-funding this second phase of the project, and together with the wider participants of the task team have helped co-develop the testing plan by providing guidance and technical oversight.

This initiative reflects a continued commitment from both organisations to move beyond awareness and into measurable impact, supporting the textile value chain in reducing fibre fragmentation and protecting water ecosystems worldwide.

The project results will help strengthen industry-wide understanding of fibre fragment pollution in wastewater and the insights will support ZDHC in determining future industry guidance, reinforcing transparency and shared responsibility.

Posted: April 27, 2026

Source: The Microfibre Consortium (TMC) / The ZDHC Foundation